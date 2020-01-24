Sporting Kansas City has acquired a veteran midfielder for the 2020 season – and it could stretch even further.

Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday that it had acquired 25-year-old central midfielder Gadi Kinda on a one-year loan from the Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem.

Sporting KC used targeted allocation money for the transaction. Kinda's loan comes with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of 2020. He will occupy an international spot on Sporting's roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and visa.

"Gadi is a central midfielder who plays box to box and has a great engine," Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes said in a press release. "He has good attacking qualities in the final third and his defensive responsibilities are very well ingrained in him. We think Gadi will fit well into the way that we play and look forward to welcoming him to the team."

Kinda has played more than 200 matches in Israel since turning professional in 2011 at age 17. He arrives in Kansas City after starring as one of the Israeli Premier League's best players during the first half of the 2019-20 season. He ranked fourth in the league with a team-best seven goals and four assists.

Born in Ethiopia and raised in Israel, Kinda joined Beitar Jerusalem in February 2019 and has played a leading role in the club's turnaround over the last year, starting in 30 of 31 appearances in all competitions. After finishing 11th in the 2018-19 regular season table, Beitar Jerusalem currently occupies third place and won the 2019-20 Toto Cup Al last September with a 2-0 win over reigning champions Maccabi Tel Aviv.