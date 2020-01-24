AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
7:30 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
North Kansas City Invitational
5 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman vs. Park Hill South
Summit Grill Shootout
At Lee’s Summit High School
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Hogan Prep
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit
Viking Classic
At Shawnee Mission (Kan.) West High School
6 or 7:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview or Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
Kansas Army National Guard Invitational
At Frontenac (Kan.) High School
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Providence Academy or Christian Heritage Academy
7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Frontenac (Kan.) or Fort Scott (Kan.)
KA-MO Classic
At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School
3 p.m. — Seventh-place game: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West
4:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. St. James Academy
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Tournament
5 p.m. — Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kansas Army National Guard Invitational
At Frontenac (Kan.) High School
Noon or 3 p.m. — William Chrisman, Blue Springs vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Tournament
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational
9 a.m. — Truman girls at Clinton Tournament
9 a.m. — Truman at Lathrop Invitational
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
3:05 p.m. — Rochester Lancers at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic, 1:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Cup: Germany, 6 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Slovenia, 7:15 a.m., OLY (208)
• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Bulgaria, 9 a.m., OLY (208)
• Golf: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: Australian Open, noon, ESPN2 (29)
• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Slovenia, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NBA: Milwaukee at Charlotte, 2 p.m., NBA (273)
• Rugby: World Sevens Series, 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)
• Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Kent State at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Yale at Brown, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• College gymnastics: Kentucky at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College gymnastics: LSU at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: All-Star Skills Competition, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Tennis: Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Marquette at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA: Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)
• Extreme sports: Winter X Games Aspen, 9:35 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Figure skating: European Championships, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• High school boys basketball: GEICO Showcase: Coronado vs. Bishop Gorman, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)