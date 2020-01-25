Mexico varsity girls dominated the offensive glass Saturday and this paid dividends in their Macon Tournament semifinal game against Moberly by awarding them more second chance scoring opportunities, especially in the second half of play.

The 11 extra field goal releases and with the Bulldogs having four more of them falling than their North Central Missouri Conference rival gave Mexico the edge to grind out a tough 54-48 victory.

With this win, the Lady Bulldogs (9-4) advance to Monday's championship game where they will battle top-seed and tournament host Macon at 8 p.m. Moberly (7-6), matches up with Brookfield in the 6:30 p.m. third place game that night. Wintry weather forced tournament administrators to revise its bracket schedule twice, and the boys trophy round games are being played next Wednesday.

“More than anything else in this game there were a couple or three times when we had more patience offensively, we did a nice job rebounding in the second half and we were able to open up the floor with our spacing offensively. “In the first half we were trying to do too many things on one side of the floor and it wasn't working for us,”said Mexico girls head coach Ed Costley. “I thought we did a nice job defending Mary Billington. She is a great player for them and a goal of ours was to keep her under 20 and she ended up scoring 15. That was another big key as this was a game that we grind-ed out to get the win.”

Sophomore Mya Miller led all scorers with 21 points. Two of her Mexico teammates also reached double figures as Reghan Smith supplied 11 points and Logan Blevins muscled in 10.

The Lady Bulldogs made 12 of 35 field goals, went 4-for-16 on shots taken behind the arc, and Mexico went 18-for-24 at the free throw line.

Meanwhile Moberly connected on 8 of 24 field goals and made 5 of 19 threes. However, they were perfect at the free throw line making all 17 attempts.

A see-saw battle for much of the game, Moberly took its first lead on a Billington three with 2:57 left in the second quarter to move ahead 22-20, and with 12-seconds left before the half the Moberly senior sank two free throws to extend her team's margin at 26-22.

In the first two minutes of both the third and fourth quarters, Mexico took advantage of a handful of unforced and forced turnovers by Moberly. Mexico outscored the Lady Spartans10-4 open the second half, including six unanswered points.

It was Shelbi Shaw's score off the glass from the right block for two of her eight points on the night that handed her Lady Bulldogs a 32-28 lead at 6:13, forcing Moberly girls coach Tony Vestal to call a time out and stop the bleeding.

“We never could get into a groove offensively most of the night. Early-on, Mary picked up her second foul and ended up spending a lot of time sitting on the bench in the first half. We struggled, making too many fouls and this has been a thing we've struggled with most of the year as we let the other teams get to the free throw line too often and they have been making us pay for it,” said Lady Spartans coach Vestal. “We struggled a bit at the glass and gave Mexico too many extra shots, and we had some close ones that did not fall for us.”

The third quarter ended with Mexico clinging to a 37-34 advantage, and the Bulldogs would not relinquish the lead.

During this segment, Billington acquired a personal milestone. There was 5:09 remaining when she was fouled by Mexico senior Logan Blevins, and with her two made free throws to cut the Lady Spartans deficit back to four at 34-30, Billington scored her 1,000 career point.

Freshman Kennedy Messer of Moberly scored 18 points. Billington went 9-for-9 at the stripe to score 15 points, and Aleesia Oliver added eight.

The two schools will meet again Tuesday at Moberly with the girls varsity game tipping off around 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys contest.