Lauren Mills seemingly regained her Class 2 all-state form Saturday afternoon, and Central Christian College of the Bible women's basketball fans could not be any happier.

The 2018 graduate from Sturgeon High School and sophomore transfer from Culver-Stockton College where she played on a softball scholarship a year ago, set career-highs during her 18th collegiate basketball game played.

Mills dropped in eight threes to score 36 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor (19-for-37), and she pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the CCCB Lady Saints to a 93-73 home triumph at the Fernau Center against Ecclesia College.

“I felt awesome on the floor. I give credit to my team. They moved the ball well, got me open to take a lot of nice shots and it was great to see many of them go in for me,” said Mills.

The Royals from Springdale, Ark. were dialed-in from the perimeter at the get-go, going 5-for-5 from the three and made their first two field goals.

Despite watching this perfection, CCCB women (5-13) stayed the course and kept within two possessions of their guests for much of the first half, including a 25-23 deficit when the first quarter ended, thanks to the execution of an inside-out scoring attack having 5'9 freshman Ta'lor Branch working hard around the rim. Branch muscled in 17 of her 25 points in the first half and also had a total of seven rebounds.

“Lauren Mills is a player of ours who steps out and just really battles on the floor every game. And she does this no matter how many or how few points she may score. I'm so happy for her tonight because she shot the ball so well,” said CCCB first year women's head coach Meagan Henson. “Ta'lor Branch is another tough player for us. She is aggressive in taking the ball to the basket, she brings a strong inside presence for us and did just what we were wanting her to do.”

In addition to Mills, a difference maker in this non-league outing was the final seven minutes of the first half.

Madison Wiggins of Ecclesia College had made one of her six threes in this game with 7:43 left to deliver the Royals a 33-28 advantage.

The Lady Saints responded with a 19-4 scoring spurt, capped by a made free throw by Mills at 00.07 left to award CCCB a 47-37 halftime lead and never looked back.

“Ecclesia came out shooting the ball extremely well, especially from the three so I give them a lot of props. I give us credit because we all stuck to it and kept our attitudes positive. We did not stop shooting and just kept putting them up and working to get a good shot off,” Mills said. “As the game progressed, our shots were falling and we began playing better defense to close out the first half strong. We picked up that intensity in the second half.”

A conventional 3-point play executed by Branch with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter extended Central Christian's lead to 16. It would be a deficit that the Royals could not rim any more to their liking as the score reached 71-53 when the fourth segment began.

The Lady Saints shot 43 percent from the floor (43-99), including 12-for-30 from behind the arc, and they made 19 of 35 free throws.

CCCB women also out rebounded Ecclesia College 48-37.

“Tink Harris did a great job at the point position especially with her decision making and handling the basketball. We only had eight turnovers as a team. She read the defense well enough to make good decisions in running the offense,” said CCCB coach Hanson. “I also want to give credit to Katelynn (Wampler), Lexi (Whisenand) and Elizabeth (Willover) as they really battled hard for us defensively on the inside guarding their No. 13 (Saphire Thompson) who we felt was a big part of their offense. You won't see a lot of points coming from those three girls. But they were just as important as they all performed different jobs that were important to help our team and they did a great job.”

Harris was the third CCCB scorer reaching double figures. The sophomore from Elkins, Ark. Contributed 15 points and seven assists for the cause.

Also scoring for the Lady Saints were Elizabeth Willover with eight points, six rebounds and she had three assists. Lexi Whisenand, a 2019 graduate of Higbee, along with Katelynn Wampler both pulled down six rebounds and would score four and five points respectively.

Ecclesia women (1-18) were led by Wiggins 25 points. Mayela Escamilla supplied 19 points and Harmony Van Campen added 16.

The next three games on the ledger are against Midwest Christian College Athletic Association opponents. Both the CCCB's women and men's basketball teams are scheduled to play Tuesday at Calvary University in Kansas City with a 5 p.m. tipoff for the first game. Come Friday, Jan. 31 the Saints host Manhattan Christian College, Kan. and then Saturday afternoon Barclay College of Haviland, Kan. Pays a visit to the Fernau Center.