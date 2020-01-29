Mexico boys' quickness and transition play was too much for Moberly to handle Tuesday when the Bulldogs ran the Spartans off of its home floor winning 69-31 in North Central Missouri Conference play.

The Bulldogs jetted off to a sizzling 24-3 cushion, holding their host to scoring only from the free throw line when the first quarter ended, and Mexico would mirror that effort in the third quarter to execute a running clock.

Aggressive drives to the basket by Raef Yager, Zach Watkins and Isaiah Reams of Mexico were plentiful and rewarding schemes for much of the night.

“Mexico was able to get out and run a lot on our missed shots and they rebounded the ball well. When they got the ball, they were gone quickly and they really attacked the rim on us,” said Spartan boys coach Cord Hagedorn. “When they attacked, they also did a nice job of kicking the ball out to the open player, and we had a hard time trying to defend them.”

Jacksyn Miller's short jumper at 6:41 in the second quarter was Moberly's first made shot from the floor after 13 attempts, and it sprung some life into the Spartans to begin chipping away at their deficit.

The Spartans climbed within 35-21 by halftime, but Mexico brought back its aggressive attacks toward the rim when play resumed, leaving the Spartans trampled behind and staring at a 59-49 deficit to open the fourth quarter with a running clock.

Hagedorn elected to pull his varsity starters off the floor with about two minutes remaining in the third, and Mexico coach Darren Pappas did the same once the final segment began.

“I saw at least one positive come out of this one. It was the second quarter when our guys fought to outscore them 18-11 in a game that seemed it was on its way to be a bigger blowout than the final score,” said Hagedorn. “We were able to corral things, chip away a bit and put ourselves into a position to make the comeback. But things fell apart on us quickly in the third quarter, and Mexico put us away.”

Watkins led four of his teammates that reached double figures in scoring 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-9, 3-1 NCMC). Yager went 6-for-6 at the stripe to score 12 points, Drew Blevins and Reams finished with 11 and 10 points respectively while Ty Prince added five.

Mexico boys shot 50 percent from the floor (24-for-49), including 19 of 39 field goals, and they went 16-for-17 at the free throw line.

Sophomore point guard Jaisten Payne made 8 of 10 free throws to score 14 points for the Spartans (2-13, 0-3 NCMC). Dominic Stoneking and Miller each had five points, and Toby Short added three.

Moberly missed all nine of their 3-point attempts in the game, and made 9 of 26 field goal chances. At the stripe, the Spartans went 13-for-19.

The Mexico boys are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday competing with Brookfield in the third place game of the Macon Invitational. Come Friday, the Bulldogs will host Kirksville in a varsity double header.

Moberly travels Friday to contend at Fulton.