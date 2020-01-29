On a night when both varsity girls basketball teams were playing their third game in four days at the Macon Tournament, including their second meeting during this stretch, both Moberly and Mexico seemingly were running on fumes Tuesday.

Both teams went through some offensive challenges, but shot selections appeared worse for the Lady Spartans, especially when a choice was made to release a shot as soon as someone touched the ball.

The mifires by their North Central Missouri Conference host arguably aided the Lady Bulldogs cause in a 31-25 Mexico victory against Moberly.

“I believe the energy level from both teams was not as high as it normally is and it's probably because the two of us played each other Saturday at the Macon Tournament and it's our third game in just a few short days including (Monday) night's games to finish the tournament,” Mexico girls coach Ed Costley. “I'm real proud of the the girls that came off our bench to help when it was needed. We got into foul problems with the girls that play the post in the third quarter where Moberly took advantage of scoring inside. Ultimately we did a nice job of attacking the basket, getting key rebounds in the fourth quarter and we made free throws. I noticed our stat sheet indicated we out rebounded Moberly 41-17 which is really good, and I believe most of them came in the fourth quarter when they were held to taking just one shot per possession.”

The outcome had Moberly shooting a paltry 18 percent from the floor (9-for-49), including 3-for-25 from behind the arc, while Mexico shot 35 percent from the floor (13-for-36).

“If you notice us giving up just 32 points, sign me up for that on most any given night of basketball because it should give your team a good chance to win a game. But our shot selections was really bad tonight,” Moberly girls coach Tony Vestal said. “We had some girls taking some selfish shots in my opinion. I don't understand it. We did not move the ball well and our shots were just too quick as we did not have anyone in position to get a rebound or putback.”

The Bulldog girls went 11-for-19 at the free throw line. Moberly made 4 of 10 at the stripe.

Senior Logan Blevins led Mexico (10-4, 3-1 NCMC) with 10 points scored. Sophomore Mya Miller made 6 of 8 free throws as she and Rileigh Thurman added six apiece. Shelbi Shaw had four points, Reghan Smith three and Taylor Sherrow chipped in two.

The Bulldogs led by 10 after the first quarter as they pounded the ball often to Blevins around the rim, and settled for 16-12 advantage at the break.

To Moberly's credit, the Lady Spartans managed to tie the score at 21 to open the final segment during a stretch making the extra pass ultimately found its way scoring a high-percentage shot at the rim.

However, about two minutes into the fourth quarter when Thurman's field goal handed Mexico a 27-25 lead, the hard work put in by Moberly to climb back went by the wayside and the Bulldog girls would not relinquish the lead.

In lieu of running an offensive set or making the extra pass, there were some Moberly players who chose to quickly fire up a shot as soon as they touched the leather. The basketball often missed the mark, and the final six minutes of shooting greatly affected Moberly's shooting percentage and arguably spurred the loss.

“Part of the message I gave the girls at halftime was that we needed more patience running the offense because we were starting not to get into a nice rhythm and open up the floor for better shot opportunities. Then there were times in the third quarter we were passing up several scoring opportunities and got a little sloppy which help Moberly make a come back to tie it up,” Mexico girls coach Costley added. “We talked about that some more between the quarters. Once we started moving the ball and attacking the gaps that Moberly was giving us for some scores. We got some help when Moberly started missing a bunch of their shots and our girls did a nice job of getting the rebound and holding them to one-possession shots at the end.”

Billington finished the night with 14 points for the Lady Spartans (8-8, 1-2), and fellow senior Aleesia Oliver tossed in eight. Also scoring were Sam Calvert and Kennedy Messer chipping in two points apiece.

“I hope we can bury this game and put it behind us before we play at Fulton on Friday. It will be important for our girls to come into practice and be really focused in getting back to playing better, fundamental basketball,” said Vestal.

Moberly won the girls jayvee game 29-27. Sophomore Alaina Link led the young Lady Spartans with 10 points, Claire Billington had six and freshman Shaye Hall added four.

Mexico's jayvee squad was led in scoring by freshman Alexis Willer with nine points and Kennedi Rowe had six.

Mexico plays on its home court Friday against Kirksville and on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they travel to play Marshall.

The Lady Spartans compete Friday at Fulton and are scheduled to host Marshall as their Winter Courtwarming opponent Tuesday, Feb. 4.