A look at some high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Central Activities Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference and CCAA for games played through Jan. 30. Also listed is the latest NJCAA Region 16 college basketball standings.
North Central Missouri
Boys NCMC All
Kirksville 3-0 13-2
Mexico 3-1 7-9
Fulton 2-2 7-7
Marshall 1-1 2-9
Hannibal 2-3 4-9
Moberly 0-3 2-13
Girls NCMC All
Marshall 2-0 10-3
Mexico 3-1 10-5
Kirksville 3-2 8-8
Hannibal 3-2 9-5
Moberly 1-2 8-8
Fulton 0-4 2-11
Central Activities
Boys CAC All
New Franklin 4-0 16-0
Slater 4-0 15-1
Cairo 3-1 13-2
Sturgeon 3-1 11-6
Glasgow 1-3 7-8
Community 1-3 4-12
Pilot Grove 0-5 4-9
Madison 0-4 1-11
Girls CAC All
Community 3-0 15-1
Cairo 3-1 9-6
Pilot Grove 3-1 3-10
Madison 2-2 8-5
Glasgow 2-2 5-7
New Franklin 1-3 8-8
Slater 1-3 5-9
Sturgeon 0-4 1-15
Lewis & Clark
Boys LCC All
Paris 4-0 8-7
Westran 2-0 10-5
Salisbury 2-1 11-6
Harrisburg 2-2 7-9
Marceline 2-2 6-11
Fayette 1-1 7-7
Scotland Co. 2-3 5-10
Knox Co. 0-2 7-10
Schuyler Co. 0-4 1-15
Girls LCC All
Scotland Co. 5-0 11-3
Salisbury 3-0 14-2
Marceline 2-2 7-10
Paris 1-2 7-7
Harrisburg 1-2 6-10
Knox Co. 1-2 4-13
Schuyler Co. 1-3 12-4
Fayette 0-2 4-9
Westran 0-2 0-13
CCAA
Boys CCAA All
Higbee 1-0 7-7
Bunceton/Prairie 1-1 10-7
Calvary Lutheran - 9-5
Jamestown 0-1 10-6
Girls CCAA All
Bunceton/Prairie 2-0 12-6
Calvary Lutheran - 1-12
Higbee 0-1 5-10
Jamestown 0-1 2-12
--- --- ---
NJCAA Region 16 college basketball standings
Men’s Records
Region All
Moberly 5-0 20-4
Mineral Area 3-1 22-1
Three Rivers 2-3 14-9
MSU-West Plains 1-3 8-16
State Fair 0-4 11-9
Women’s Records
Region All
Three Rivers 5-1 19-5
Moberly 4-1 18-4
Mineral Area 3-2 15-7
Jefferson 2-1 11-10
Crowder 1-4 12-11
State Fair 0-5 6-16