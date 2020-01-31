Compiled by Chuck Embree

Friday

Jan 31, 2020 at 8:00 AM


A look at some high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Central Activities Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference and CCAA for games played through Jan. 30. Also listed is the latest NJCAA Region 16 college basketball standings.

           North Central Missouri
    Boys    NCMC    All
Kirksville    3-0    13-2    
Mexico    3-1    7-9
Fulton    2-2    7-7
Marshall    1-1    2-9        
Hannibal    2-3    4-9
Moberly    0-3    2-13

   Girls    NCMC    All
Marshall    2-0    10-3
Mexico    3-1    10-5
Kirksville    3-2    8-8
Hannibal    3-2    9-5
Moberly    1-2    8-8        
Fulton    0-4    2-11                                    

          Central Activities
    Boys    CAC    All
New Franklin    4-0    16-0
Slater    4-0    15-1
Cairo    3-1    13-2
Sturgeon    3-1    11-6
Glasgow    1-3    7-8
Community    1-3    4-12    
Pilot Grove    0-5    4-9
Madison    0-4    1-11

   Girls    CAC    All
Community    3-0    15-1    
Cairo    3-1    9-6
Pilot Grove    3-1    3-10
Madison    2-2    8-5
Glasgow    2-2    5-7
New Franklin    1-3    8-8
Slater    1-3    5-9    
Sturgeon    0-4    1-15

          Lewis & Clark
    Boys    LCC    All
Paris    4-0    8-7
Westran    2-0    10-5
Salisbury    2-1    11-6
Harrisburg    2-2    7-9
Marceline    2-2    6-11
Fayette    1-1    7-7
Scotland Co.    2-3    5-10
Knox Co.    0-2    7-10
Schuyler Co.    0-4    1-15

   Girls    LCC    All
Scotland Co.    5-0    11-3
Salisbury    3-0    14-2
Marceline    2-2    7-10
Paris    1-2    7-7
Harrisburg    1-2    6-10
Knox Co.    1-2    4-13
Schuyler Co.    1-3    12-4
Fayette    0-2    4-9
Westran    0-2    0-13

          CCAA
    Boys    CCAA    All
Higbee    1-0    7-7
Bunceton/Prairie    1-1    10-7
Calvary Lutheran    -    9-5
Jamestown    0-1    10-6

 Girls    CCAA    All
Bunceton/Prairie    2-0    12-6
Calvary Lutheran    -    1-12
Higbee    0-1    5-10
Jamestown    0-1    2-12
---     ---     ---
        NJCAA  Region 16  college basketball standings

Men’s Records
    Region      All
Moberly    5-0    20-4
Mineral Area    3-1    22-1
Three Rivers    2-3    14-9
MSU-West Plains    1-3    8-16
State Fair    0-4    11-9

  Women’s Records
    Region    All
Three Rivers    5-1    19-5
Moberly    4-1    18-4
Mineral Area    3-2    15-7
Jefferson    2-1    11-10
Crowder    1-4    12-11
State Fair    0-5    6-16