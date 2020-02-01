It took Brianna Beamer nearly 24 minutes before any digits were attributed to her name Saturday in the scorebook.

But once the Community R-VI School junior's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 25-feet fell through to deliver the Lady Trojans a 24-21 score to close out the third quarter.

Beamer then drained another deep three and hit a mid-range jumper within the first two minutes of the fourth to extend the lead to eight. The sudden eight point swing provided by Beamer stole the momentum back from South Callaway, who had battled back from a deficit as large as 10 in the first half.

“I didn't think I played very well in the first half but I turned things up in the second half. I kind of got frustrated because I did not score for so long, but I'm a team player first and was trying to do everything else to help the team win,” Beamer said. “When I made that long three at the buzzer, it felt so good. I was left open to hit another one early in the fourth quarter and all of a sudden I'm helping the team by scoring and it felt good.”

From here, Class 1 No. 2 state-ranked Lady Trojans withstood this defensive battle between state-ranked programs and carried on to defeat Class 3 fifth ranked South Callaway 37-27 victory and win the girls championship game of the 36th Annual Sturgeon Invitational.

“Coach had us prepared really well for this one. We were kind of expecting this to be a tough, defensive battle by both teams and it was. But we believed in ourselves that we would come out on top to win it,” Beamer said. “This was an amazing win for us. Our second tournament win of the season and we're so excited.”

Beamer and sophomore Alexis Welch both scored 10 points for the Lady Trojans (16-1) while senior guard Natalie Thomas led all-scorers with 13 in this heavy-weight bout among state-ranked programs.

“The two of us offensively, our games typically get up in the 60s or 70s. But we made scoring awfully tough on one another in this game. You could tell on the floor that South Callaway knew what we were doing and we knew what they were doing. It came down to a battle of the boards and who would get by a little better in a game where about every shot that went up was contested all night. It was hard for either one of us to get to the rim,” said Lady Trojans coach Bob Curtis. “We made a nice run in the first quarter to move out on top and were able to hold on. After that little run, there wasn't another run the rest of the game but maybe no more than three to four point swing, and when that happened the other team answered.”

Both schools struggled to get the ball to the low post and they defended the paint well, making dribble drives to the basket troublesome for much of the night.

The Lady Trojans shot 35% from the field, made 4 of 19 3-pointers and went 7-for-11 at the free throw line. South Callaway of Mokane (16-2) was held to 22% shooting from the field, 1 of 13 from the the three and they struggled at the stripe making 8 of 26 free throws in the game.

Community scored seven unanswered points in the first stanza that led to a 9-4 score when the period ended in a game that had just one tie and the Bulldogs never acquired the upper hand.

South Callaway's Raegan Brown's steal and converting the transition layup at 0:11cut her team's deficit to 17-13 by halftime. The Bulldog girls fought back in the third quarter and tied the score at 21 on Hailee Potter's pair of free throws with 55-seconds remaining when Beamer took the wind out of South Callaway's sails with her buzzer-beating bomb.

“South Callaway had worked so hard after being down in the first quarter that in the third quarter to finally tied the score thinking they are right there to take control. But when Brianna hit that big 3-pointer and then she hits another one and a field goal to open the fourth quarter giving us more separation. I think their body language was saying oh no, here we have to go at this again,” said Community girls coach Bob Curtis. “They were keying-in on Natalie and Dalaney, not wanting them to get loose when Brianna stepped up to hit those shots and it opened up the floor a bit for us in the fourth quarter.”

Potter and Brown each scored seven points for South Callaway, while Delaney Horstman and Paige Clubb added five apiece.

Community R-IV will host Sturgeon in a Central Activities Association encounter Wednesday, and come Friday the Lady Trojans hit the road for Pilot Grove.