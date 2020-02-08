While Mary Billington and Kennedy Messer were doing all they could offensively to help keep Moberly afloat Friday, as he watched his Lady Spartans perform against Battle High School, Moberly head coach Tony Vestal pondered why his team seemingly was not operating on all cylinders as they had been in recent outings.

Moberly played catch-up basketball for much of their non-league encounter with the Columbia based school having the same mascot name, yet showed promise in the last two minutes of the first half when an offensive surge developed.

Billington was the team's scoring catalyst in the first half, and then the senior dropped in her fourth and final 3-pointer of the night at 0:17, Moberly would enter halftime tied at 23 with Battle while having 19 of those points attached to Billington's name.

The Lady Spartans took its first and only lead of the game with 6:41 left in the third quarter on a Messer open three for a 26-25 score, but Moberly went into a funk. Battle netted nine unanswered points, and Moberly would not become a threat again as the Ladies of Sparta handed Moberly a 50-41 loss.

“We seem to have had a weird vibe all night in our play. We never really showed a lot of emotion and there was very little talk among the girls. We missed a lot of shots (7-for-38 field goals, 6 of 31 behind the arc). It was just really weird night of basketball for us,” said Moberly girls coach Tony Vestal. “Mary carried us through that first half and kept us in the game offensively. But we had matchup problems with No. 21 (KéShai Hayes), their big girl underneath and we did not get any weak side help to defend her. She was strong and aggressive around the boards, and when she was on the bench we could not gain ground to take the lead on them. I believe she really controlled the game for them.”

Hayes ended up scoring 14 of her team-high 19 points in the second half.

Battle varsity girls coach Michael Fernandez said he challenged his players to be more patient while running its offensive scheme, making the extra pass and concentrating more on getting the ball to Hayes at the low post or looking for someone to take a higher-percentage shot.

He also wanted his girls to defend the arc better, and remove Billington from the scoring equation for Moberly in the second half.

“Moberly's No. 2 (Billington) lit things up with her shooting in the first half. I challenged Surprise Mikonga to get down and really guard her in the second half. We needed her to do her role, her job well and not let No. 2 keep firing up shots. Surprise did a great job defending her, and her effort was a big key for our win,” Battle coach Fernandez said. “Our point guard, Brooklynn Spillman, is a sophomore who is just learning the position along with how to run or control the tempo of the game offensively for us. I thought she played one of her better games for us too.”

When play resumed, his Ladies of Sparta (6-12) put coach Fernandez's words into action.

In addition to the third quarter scoring spurt, Battle maintained at least a two-possession distance from Moberly for the remainder of the game. Billington was held to five points in the second half, and she finished with a game-high 24 in a losing effort for the Lady Spartans (10-9).

Battle ended up making 55% of its field goals (17-for-31) while exhibiting a sense of balance having sophomore Brooklyn Spillman supply nine points, Kaelyn Johnson scoring eight and another seven points were contributed by Eliyah McCarthy.

Also scoring for Ladies of Sparta was Mikonga with a 3-pointer, and both Taryn Criblez and Maliyah Miller chipped in two.

Making free throws were troublesome for the Ladies of Sparta as they went 4-for-11, and Moberly made 9 of 15.

Messer was Moberly's second leading scorer as she netted a couple of threes to score 16 points, and Payne made a free throw.

Moberly will host North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. with jayvee games. Varsity girls contest is expected to begin around 6:20 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7:45 p.m.