Less than 24 hours after returning home from a long journey win at Pilot Grove, the Class 1 No. 1 state-ranked Lady Trojans showed little signs of having tired legs or bodies Saturday when Community R-VI girls easily handled Sturgeon winning 63-9 in a conference make up game at home.

It took less than five minutes after tipoff to forecast the outcome of this Central Activities Conference affair as Community's transition scheme was in full swing in the first quarter en route to jumping out to a 27-4 lead.

“We looked much more like ourselves as we affected tempo with pressure and got multiple lay-ups off turnovers. Defense has been there in our last five contests holding our opponents to around 20 points per game,” said Lady Trojans coach Bob Curtis. “We did a much better job getting to the rim against the Bulldogs when shots didn't fall.”

Community (18-1, 6-0 CAC) led 42-6 at halftime.

Dalaney Bowers paced the offense scoring 17 points and had three steals in less than three quarters she spent on the floor. Natalie Thomas had 11 points, Alexis Welch supplied 10 to go with her six rebounds and Brianna Beamer added seven points as four others scored.

Community had another make up game scheduled for Monday at conference rival Cairo, and come Friday the Lady Trojans host Glasgow.