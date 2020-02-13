Northeast R-IV School at Cairo boys, ranked sixth in the latest Class 1 state basketball poll, was handed the No. 1 seed at the District 10 tournament taking place Feb. 24-29 at Sturgeon High School.

The Bearcats, who own a 19-2 record as of Wednesday, will meet eighth seed Madison (1-14) for the third time this season at 4:30 p.m. opening day. Glasgow (11-9) is the fourth seed and will play Wellsville-Middletown (8-8) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25

The 7:30 p.m. contest has No. 2 Sturgeon (14-8) playing seventh-seed Higbee (10-8), and the 9 p.m. game lists third-seed Keytesville (17-3) taking on Community of Laddonia (4-16).

Winners of the first two scheduled games will meet in the 6 p.m semifinal on Feb. 27, and the winners of the final two opening day games compete at 7:30 p.m.

Boys district championship game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

In the girls bracket, Community R-VI Lady Trojans (20-1) earned the No. 1 seed and will meet Keytesville girls (0-19) at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, and the 6 p.m. slot pits fourth-seed Madison (8-9) against fifth-seed Wellsville-Middletown (8-10). Winners of these games meet in the 6 p.m. semifinal on Feb. 26.

Cairo girls (12-9), the No. 2 seed, competes against seventh-seed Sturgeon (1-19) at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 and the 9 p.m. game features third-seed Glasgow (9-10) against No. 6 Higbee (7-11). Winners of these last two opening day games advance to play each other in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal on Feb. 26.

Girls district championship is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.