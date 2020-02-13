The North Callaway boys basketball team played at home Tuesday night against Wright City and withstood a strong rally by its Eastern Missouri Conference rival in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 55-51 win.

The Thunderbirds outscored Wright City 23-11 in the third quarter to take a 46-34 lead before fending off the Wildcats’ late charge.

Senior Gabe Cash connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers to produce 34 points, and he handed out five assists and came away with four steals for the cause.

Tanner Taylor added seven points and grabbed just as many rebounds for the Thunderbirds (11-9, 4-3 EMO). Cody Cash tossed in six points, Noah Scrogum had five and Cody Lee added three.

The North Callaway boys were scheduled to host Silex on Friday night. The Thunderbirds are slated to play at Mark Twain on Tuesday.

Led by the Schmauch sisters, the North Callaway girls shot 46% from the field Tuesday and celebrated a 59-33 victory at Louisiana in EMO play.

North Callaway (5-14, 3-4) took control early with a 14-point first-quarter advantage, led 29-13 by halftime and outscored its host 15-3 in the third.

Sophomore Ryelle Schmauch led the way with 13 points, and her senior sister Daelyn had 12 to accompany the six rebounds, five steals and four assists attached to her name.

Kenzie Eaker finished with eight points, while Hannah Cundiff and Piper Jeffries each tossed in seven, with Jeffries also pulling down a team-best eight rebounds. Hayley Kimbley and Jillian Bryant provided four points apiece, and Kayanne Kellerman made one free throw.

The North Callaway girls are scheduled to play Monday at Mark Twain.