Raef Yager attacked the rim strong to produce 16 points and Zach Watkins added 14 Thursday to guide the Bulldogs to an easy 85-51 home victory against Capital City in non-league play.

Mexico's athleticism, height and especially experience at the varsity level over-shadowed a Cavaliers program that was literally in its infancy. The new first-year Jefferson City based high school enrolls only freshmen and sophomore this school year and will gradually add a junior and senior class in year's to come.

To Capital City's credit, the young squad stayed within a couple of possessions from Mexico for the first four minutes after tipoff, and the Cavaliers played fundamental basketball until the final buzzer sounded.

However, when the likes of Yager, Watkins, Ty Prince and Isaiah Reams' speed and agility took over coupled with the muscle around the rim exhibited by Drew Blevins materialized, the Bulldogs seized control of the game tempo from late in the first quarter and moving forward.

“Our game plan was to play as aggressive as we can on both ends, and apply much pressure on their young guards as possible to create turnovers. This would lead to what we do best and that's get the ball out quickly in transition and try to score,” said Mexico boys coach Darren Pappas.

Mexico (9-10) led by nine after the first quarter and when gears were shifted to a higher level in the segment, Watkins punched his ticket to the free throw line converting three and-1s. Michael White's buzzer-beating three sent the Bulldogs into the break enjoying a 52-27 command, and a running clock was executed in the final eight minutes with the Bulldogs owning a 71-39 score.

As a result of the Bulldogs' relentless attack in the paint, Mexico made 59% of its field goals on 29-for-49 shooting, and dropped in five of 12 3-pointers in the game. Mexico also was resilient at the stripe making 14 of 18.

“The shooting numbers we had were great and I hope we continue to do that as we head into districts in a couple of weeks. This was one of our better games of shooting the ball,” Pappas added. “Defensively we wanted to work on our communication and rotate as we close-in on shooters as much as possible. We want to do a better job of holding our opponent to one shot and out. There were two-to-three possessions by Capital City where we let them get three opportunities on each of those possessions. We must do a better job rebounding to prevent things like that from happening.”

Two other Bulldogs reached double figures and 11 of the 14 names on the varsity roster scored in this game.Keyon Mahaney and White both came off the bench to supply 10 points each, Blevins muscled in nine, Reams had eight and Prince seven. Also scoring were Matthew Huemann with four points, while Jordan Shelton, Daeye Miller and Lane Cook all chipped in two.

Cavaliers sophomore Corde Brown led all scorers with 20 points, Mitch Renfrow and Blake Meredith added eight and six points respectively for Capital City (2-16).

In the preceding boys jayvee game, the young Bulldogs improved their season record to 11-1 by defeating Capital City 59-36.

Mexico is scheduled to hit the road for their next two contests playing next Tuesday at Kirksville and Feb. 20 at Brookfield.