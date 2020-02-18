Missing too many shots from point-blank range gave cause for the Higbee High School boys to drop a 45-44 home decision Monday to CCAA rival Calvary Lutheran of Jefferson City.

Higbee coach Tanner Burton said a key factor in this loss is attributed to the 19 times the Tigers came up empty on layup attempts.

Calvary Lutheran outscored the Tigers 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-19 halftime lead, and Higbee narrowed the gap to 35-33 to open the fourth period.

William Gibson led Higbee with 20 points, Jamie Smith had nine and Keetun Redifer scored six.

In the girls game, Calvary Lutheran led the Lady Tigers 20-16 at halftime and maintained a three possession lead for much of the second half to hand Higbee a 49-39 loss.

Senior Devin Clark scored 22 points in the loss for Higbee and Macey Whisenand had nine.