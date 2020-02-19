Expected 52-21 dispatching of visiting St. Joseph: Lafayette Tuesday (Feb. 18) means home win over Cameron Friday would make CHS girls at least conference co-champions

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Facing only their fifth opponent (in 22 games) which, at present, hasn’t produced at least 10 wins thus far in 2019-20, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS basketball Lady Hornets efficiently took care of business at home Tuesday (Feb. 18) to leave themselves on the cusp of a fourth Midland Empire Conference championship in the past six years.

A night after seeing their opportunity to be undisputed MEC champs effectively disappear in a slow-starting loss at Kansas City: St. Pius X, the Lady Hornets (15-7, 5-1 conf.) blanked overmatched St. Joseph: Lafayette into the second quarter, eventually claiming a 52-21 league victory.

If, after hosting non-conference foe Kirksville Thursday, the Lady Hornets subdue the Cameron Lady Dragons at home Friday, they’ll be MEC champs again, whether all by themselves or – more likely – sharing it with St. Pius X and/or Maryville, each of whom also currently has one league loss.

Tuesday’s contest saw Chillicothe’s girls get six players involved in the scoring as they produced a 13-0 lead at the end of the first eight minutes. Even with LHS’ Lady Irish netting a pair of treys and being perfect on four free throws in the next segment, the Lady Hornets widened their advantage to 28-10 at halftime.

They doubled Lafayette 14-7 in the third frame and, by game’s end, had the “running clock” procedures in use, even as all of the CHS starters stayed put on the sidelines the entire fourth quarter.

Statistically, Chillicothe eventually had nine of its 15 players who saw action join in the scoring. Senior Hunter Keithley, as she has in nine of the last 10 Lady Hornets contests, led the CHS offense, netting 13 Tuesday.

Only one Lafayette player managed more than three points, that being reserve Ellie Wattenberger with six. However, all nine Lady Irish players who dressed out scored.





