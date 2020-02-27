Lady Hornets match top seed Wellington-Napoleon’s blowout win in semifinals Wednesday (Feb. 26)

HAMILTON, Mo. — The host Penney High School Lady Hornets matched undefeated Wellington-Napoleon’s runaway triumph in Wednesday’s (Feb. 26, 2020) Class 2 District 15 tournament girls’ semifinals, whipping Plattsburg 61-25.

Graycen Prothero and Nora Ford evenly divided 36 points to carry the Hamilton squad into Saturday afternoon’s (4 p.m.) state-qualifying title contest.

Saturday’s victor will advance to the first (sectional) round of the Class 2 state tournament, in which it will oppose the District 16 champion at Kansas City’s Staley High School. Game time next Wednesday will be 6 p.m.

Jordan Richman’s Lady Hornets (21-4) surged to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and rolled on to a 35-17 advantage at halftime before again outscoring Plattsburg by 18 after intermission.

In Polo’s 52-16 loss to WNHS’ Lady Tigers (25-0), Ayden’s Shannon’s 20 points – half of them in the first quarter – led the still-perfect No. 1 seed. Alison Dehn chipped in 12 to the winning cause.

PHS’ Lady Panthers (16-11) were led by Mary Copeland’s eight tallies.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14

Pattonsburg 67, Jamesport: Tri-County 52

TRENTON, Mo. — With a very-realistic path to a possible district championship materializing right before they played when fifth-seeded Mercer, which has only four healthy players, upset top-seeded Princeton 39-32, Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs couldn’t get their defense in gear.

With TCHS’ second-seeded girls (17-10) falling, as well, the tourney’s Nos. 3 and 5 seeds will meet for the title Saturday afternoon at North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center in Trenton.

No specifics on the Tri-County game had been received at the time of this story’s initial posting.





