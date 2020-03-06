GREENVILLE, S.C. — During a regular-season meeting with Tennessee, a seven-point quarter proved pivotal in a 77-66 loss for Missouri women’s basketball.

History repeated itself Thursday in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. After leading the entire first half, Missouri scored just six points in the third quarter and never recovered in a 64-51 loss.

For the second half, the Tigers tallied just 17 points.

"That second half, we got in foul trouble," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "We didn’t shoot the ball well and sent them to the free-throw line too many times. It made for a really tough third quarter for us."

The contest couldn’t have started much better for the Tigers, who behind eight points from freshman Aijha Blackwell raced out to a 17-10 first-quarter lead.

"Our shots were falling and we were patient overall," Blackwell said. "We also did well on the defensive end rebounding."

After the Volunteers (21-9) cut the lead to 19-15 in the second quarter, Missouri responded with a 9-0 run. Tennessee was on the verge of narrowing the gap twice more before halftime, but big baskets by Hannah Schuchts ended the threat both times. The redshirt senior hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 31-22 and connected again from behind the arc for a 34-24 advantage late in the half.

"My shot hasn’t been falling for me lately, so it felt good to see a few finally go through the basket," Schuchts said. "Anything I can contribute makes me feel good. I am just proud of how hard we fought. We never gave up."

Tennessee tied the contest by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter, but the Tigers again found the answer with a 6-0 run that was capped by a Jordan Chavis bucket. The Volunteers, however, ended the quarter with a game-changing 15-0 run that gave them a 49-40 lead after three quarters.

It also marked the first time during the tournament that Missouri had trailed.

"I knew it was going to be a battle," Pingeton said. "You know it is going to be a game of runs. Tennessee is such a great team and is not going to back down. I felt like we survived one of the runs, but I knew there was going to be more. We had a really hard time scoring the ball and stopping them.

"We talked a lot in those huddles about not settling for the 3-point shot. The emphasis was on attacking the basket and putting them on their heels a little bit. We shot way too many 3s. I didn’t particularly like our shot selection in the second half. I also feel like we got passive against their full-court pressure."

Blackwell led the Tigers with 13 points, while Schuchts added 11. Rae Burrell led three Tennessee players in double figures with a game-high 16 points.

The season may not have ended the way Missouri (9-22) had hoped, but Pingeton chose to look at the bigger picture following the loss.

"I am really proud of our team," Pingeton said. "No one really understands what our journey has been like and the challenges we have had except those who have been in that locker room. I told them (after the game) that this was a room full of winners. The way they battled through adversity, their resilience, their ability to lean in when times were tough and it was uncomfortable is remarkable. They won in life this year and are going to be even more successful in real life because of it.

"We are going to miss our seniors. They were a special group. But our freshmen got some really great experience. Going forward, we have to be able to process this and learn from it."