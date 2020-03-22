Four from Chillicothe, eight in Class 1 ranks among group, including multiple repeat honorees. All-northeast, central teams yet to be announced

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CAMERON, Mo. — Sixteen players from teams covered by the Constitution-Tribune, including four Chillicothe High seniors, are among those who have been selected for inclusion on the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s northwest district all-district teams for the 2019-20 season, it was announced by the media association Monday.

CHS’ Hunter Keithley, C.J. Pfaff, Jordan Hibner, and Westley Brandsgaard add MSSA Class 3 all-district laurels to their first-team all-Midland Empire Conference honors announced last week and their Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-district selections made following district-tournament play. For details on their season performances, see the story at left.

With abundant Class 1-size schools in the northwest quadrant of the state, the majority of the other dozen C-T-area players honored – and, in fact, half of the overall total – is in that classification, as is generally customary.

Mack Anderson of Southwest Livingston, Jasmine Taylor of Braymer, Ty Berger of Hale/Bosworth, Bailee Hoover of Jamesport: Tri-County, Georgeanne Zahner and Hunter Stockwell of Mendon: Northwestern, Kennadie Crowe of Forborne, and Carly Thacker of Hardin-Central – from the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s smallest enrollment classification are on the MSSA northwest all-district squads (25 per gender) for this past season.

The other five area MSSA all-northwest district honorees – Hamilton: Penney’s Nora Ford, Graycen Prothero, and Ryan Cook and Polo’s Joseph Beaver – hold Class 2 spots.

Not yet selected, but still in the works, are the MSSA’s northeast and central all-district teams, the C-T has learned. Four schools covered by the C-T – Meadville and Linn County (northeast) and Brunswick and Keytesville (central) – are included in those districts and figure to add another half-dozen or more players to the ranks of all-district players from our coverage region.

The 2019-2020 MSSA northwest all-district list includes three fourth-time honorees – Southwest’s Anderson, Hamilton’s Ford, and Braymer’s Taylor. Selected a third time were Chillicothe’s Keithley and Brandsgaard, as well as Norborne’s Crowe. Repeating from first-time choices a year ago are Pfaff of Chillicothe, Thacker of Hardin-Central, and Hamilton’s Cook and Prothero.

Anderson of Southwest Livingston completed his stellar career, in which he was the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association’s most valuable boys’ player the past three seasons, with another double-double season average, this time tallying 22.1 points and ripping down 13 rebounds a game. The mobile 6’6” star also distributed 4.6 assists, blocked 3.3 shots, and made 2.7 steals per outing, converting multiple rebounds and steals into coast-to-coast drives that ended in dunks.

Taylor, Braymer’s dynamic, 5’8” senior and multiple-times All-State player, capped her prep career with averages of 16.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.2 assists per game for the 18-7 Lady ’Cats, coach Angie Stone discloses. In addition to being MSSA all-district a fourth time, Taylor also was all-Grand River Conference-West a fourth year in a row. She is headed on to play at North Central Missouri College at Trenton.

Norborne’s Crowe, twice previously an All-State selection and the CLAA girls’ most valuable player for a second-straight year, played up to her usual excellent standards this past season. The 5’9” forward with good ballhanding skills and the size and strength to tough it out inside averaged 18.8 points, a number which easily could have been much higher had the need arisen. A 52 percent shooter from the field, she also pulled down 6.3 rebounds and earned both 2.2 steals and assists on average in leading the Lady Pirates to their 27-2 record, CLAA regular-season and tournament titles, and eventual berth in the Class 1 state quarterfinals, coach Ken Brown relates.

Hale/Bosworth’s Berger, a 2-times all-CLAA first-teamer, fired in 17.9 points per game as a 6’ senior this winter. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists a contest for the 18-9 Cardinals and had over 1,000 points in his career, his coach/father Keith reports.

Stockwell had his junior season abbreviated when a shoulder injury with which he played a while, according to the Eagles coach worsened in early February and required surgery. Even with the weakened joint, the 6’4” forward had generated a double-double scoring/rebounding average of 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds through the first 18 games of Northwestern’s eventual 11-14 season (the Eagles were 9-9 in the games Stockwell played). Also providing three assists, 2.5 steals,, and 1.5 shot blocks a game while connecting on 55 percent of his shots from the floor, he was a first-team all-CLAA selection, too.

Northwestern’s Zahner picked up first-team all-CLAA honors for a third year in a row after the 5’7” sniper scored 22.2 points, brought down 6.3 rebounds, and made 3.5 thefts, and handed out three assists a night during the Lady Eagles’ 14-11 campaign. A 1,400-points-plus scorer for her career, NHS coach Mike Kahn notes she had a career-best 43 points in one game this past season.

Tri-County’s Hoover was a key figure in the Lady Mustangs’ renaissance under coach Jeremy Slaughter the past three years. This season, the 5’7” senior guard scored at a 13.2 points-per-game clip that allowed her to squeeze past the 1,000 career points milepost in the season finale, finishing with 1,007. An unanimous all-Harrison-Daviess Conference choice, as well, she secured 7.1 rebounds, earned 1.9 assists, made 1.8 steals, and blocked 1.2 shots per game for the 17-10 TCHS squad. She finished with 58 treys on the season.

Hardin-Central senior Thacker capped her prep career with both a repeat of her all-district and all-CLAA first-team honors of 2018-19. She netted 19.5 points a contest this season, coach Ken Layman reports, while also corraling 7.3 rebounds and making 3.1 steals a night.

In Class 2, Ford’s fourth all-district selection comes after the 5’6” senior led Penney High’s Lady Hornets to a 21-5 record with 20.4 points, 4.4 steals, 3.1 assists, and three rebounds a contest, according to coach Jordan Richman. She was an unanimous all-KCI Conference pick. Like Taylor, she’s signed to play at NCMC next season.

Cook, a 6’2” Hornets senior, fired in 19.7 points per game while also averaging 7.5 snares, 1.6 assists, and 1.7 steals, coach Justin Joiner reports. A first-team all-KCI Conference honoree, he shot 57 percent from the floor – 40 percent from 3-points distance – and 67 percent at the foul line as the Penney High boys wetn 7-18.

Prothero, a 5’5” senior at Hamilton, averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals a night and also was first-team all-KCI, Richman relates.

Polo’s 6’1” senior Beaver, also a first-team all-Grand River Conference-East selection, averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals a game for the 7-18 Panthers, according to coach Morgan Dickson.

In addition to being all-league in their respective conferences, all 16 MSSA northwest all-district selections previously had been chosen to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s all-district teams. MBCA selects players all-district for their season-long performances, but its district groupings mirror the district team assignments used by the Missouri State High School Activities Association for postseason play.

By comparison, Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association districts are larger and more-geographically based, but also are subject to the vagaries of population distribution and conference alignment, in terms of the number of teams of a particular classification which are in any given district.

The MSSA’s northwest district, for instance, is dominated by Class 1-size schools with around 40 of those, while this year there were only four Class 4 or 5 schools and less than 10 each in classes 2 and 3. Its northeast district has a much-smaller number of Class 1 schools, but far more in classes 2-4, while the central district has a more-balanced mix overall.

The full list of the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association's 2019-20 northwest district all-district high school basketball teams (players are not listed in any particular order):

CLASS 1

GIRLS

Jasmine Taylor, 5’8”, sr., Braymer

Kennadie Crowe, 5’9”, sr., Norborne

Carly Thacker, 5’11”, sr., Hardin-Central

Kaylin LaMaster, 5’6”, sr., Platte Valley

Gabby Newman, 5’5”, jr., Albany

Tori Meinecke, 6’, soph., Mercer

Webby Bailey, 5’7”, soph., Pattonsburg

Anna Gladstone, 5’8”, Worth County

Sydney Mattson, 5’4”, sr., Stanberry

Kristen New, 5’8”, sr., Worth County

Lacie Lewis, 5’5”, sr., Princeton

Jandie Peterson, 5’9”, sr., Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

Bailee Hoover, 5’7”, sr., Jamesport: Tri-County

Aubrey Gann, 5’6”, sr., Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

Emma Craig, 5’9”, jr., North Harrison

Grace Cotton, 6’, sr., South Holt

Baylee Knorr, 5’5”, sr., DeKalb

Kandace Damgar, 5’7”, sr., North Nodaway

Alivia Baucom, 5’8”, jr., Rock Port

Aubrey Wilson, 5’7”, sr., Mercer

Malia Collins, 5’6”, jr., Platte Valley

Jaclyn Pappert, 5’10”, soph., Platte Valley

Olivia Dierenfeldt, 5’9”, jr., Osborn

Georgeanne Zahner, 5’7”, sr., Mendon: Northwestern

Regan Allee, 5’8”, sr., Worth County

Coach of the year — Tyler Zimmerman, Osborn

BOYS

Clayton Merrigan, 6’1”, sr., Platte Valley

Mack Anderson, 6’6”, sr., Southwest Livingston

Chase Farnan, 6’6”, sr., Platte Valley

Landon Poppa, 6’2”, jr., Mound City

Tony Osburn, 6’, soph., Mound City

Kaeden Hutchinson, 6’, jr., Albany

Camden Hartley, 6’3”, sr., Mercer

Collin Sager, 6’4”, jr., Stanberry

Tyler Blay, 5’11”, jr., West Nodaway

Preston Thomas, 6’4”, sr., Princeton

Austin Kelly, 6’, sr., Princeton

Zane Reed, 6’, soph., Pattonsburg

Jakub Hisel, 6’”, jr, Winston

Brett Emig, 5’10”, jr., North Harrison

Caden Gann, 6’1”, jr., Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

Alex Burke, 6’5”, sr., Rock Port

Drew Quinlin, 6’, jr., South Holt

Ty Berger, 6’, sr., Hale/Bosworth

Tyler Haskell, 5’8”, jr., Stewartsville

Alex Rinehart, 5’10”, soph., Worth County

Gage Salsbury, 6’, jr., Mound City

Steven Chor, 5’8”, sr., Platte Valley

Caleb Sanderson, 6’2”, sr., Osborn

Hunter Stockwell, 6’4”, jr., Mendon: Northwestern

Steven Willhite, 6’3”, sr., North Harrison

Coach of the year – Damon Collins, Princeton

CLASS 2

GIRLS

Jaycee Graves, 5’8”, sr., East Atchison

Nora Ford, 5’6”, sr., Hamilton: Penney

Graycen Prothero, 5’5”, sr., Hamilton: Penney

McKenzie Brockhoff, 5’11”, sr., North Platte

Gracie Kelsey, 6’1”, fr., East Buchanan

Audrey Elifrits, 5’7”, sr., East Buchanan

Addi Ishmael, 5’8”, sr., East Buchanan

Kelsey Stout, 5’7”, sr., Mid-Buchanan

Mercedes Parshall, 5’5”, jr., East Atchison

Cali Bailey, 5’6”, sr., Mid-Buchanan

Coach of the year — Cori Elms, East Buchanan

BOYS

Tanner McDaniel, 6’, jr., North Andrew

Austin Stevens, 6’6”, sr., Plattsburg

Ethan Kilgore, 6’6”, sr., East Buchanan

Tristen Gibson, 5’9”, sr., Gallatin

Christian Scaggs, 6’3”, sr., Mid-Buchanan

Ryan Cook, 6’2”, sr., Hamilton: Penney

Phillip Pattison, 6’, sr., West Platte

Joseph Beaver, 6’1”, sr., Polo

Javan Noyes, 5’5”, jr., Mid-Buchanan

Kaden Hodge, 6’, sr., Plattsburg

Coach of the year — Bryce Kemper, Mid-Buchanan

CLASS 3

GIRLS

Serena Sundell, 6’1”, sr., Maryville

Maci Moore, 5’10”, jr., Trenton

Hunter Keithley, 5’9”, sr., Chillicothe

Laini Joseph, 5’8”, jr., Cameron

Laken Manns, 5’9”, jr., Lawson

Anastyn Pettlon, 5’3”, fr., Maryville

Jordan Hibner, 5’4”, sr., Chillicothe

Lexi Whitaker, 5’7”, sr., Trenton

Kaitlyn Smith, 5’4”, sr., Cameron

Coach of the year – Matt Wenck, Cameron

BOYS

Westley Brandsgaard, 6’3”, sr., Chillicothe

Tate Oglesby, 6’, sr., Maryville

C.J. Pfaff, 6’4”, sr., Chillicothe

Blake Gordon, 6’, sr., Lathrop

Chris Moore, 6’4”, jr., Lathrop

Grant Lewis, 6’7”, sr., Lathrop

Nick Helmich, 5’11”, sr., Cameron

Ben Walker, 6’3”, jr., Maryville

Riley Sands, 5’10”, sr., Lawson

Coach of the year — Tim Cool, Chillicothe

CLASSES 4-5

