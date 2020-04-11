Folks, we have never needed morel mushroom hunting more. The recent coronavirus pandemic has many of us staying home, a necessary maneuver to eliminate the world of this deadly disease. So, let’s help our mental status. Time to go outside.

Morel mushrooms taste good and are a good excuse for finding quiet woodlots for a slow, deliberate stroll. This is a great pastime for kids too. Many have found arrowheads and other treasures while slowly moving through the woods.

When you find a mushroom, don’t hesitate to let your child pick it. First explain how to grab low on the stem and pick it at ground level. Find a mushroom and you will likely find more. Encourage kids to kneel down and study the surrounding ground for another morel. They can be hard to see, so help if possible, but let them find the morsel – a good lesson for their patience level.

Take a walking stick to push away vegetation to find our most sought-after mushrooms. By now, weather permitting, the morels are likely up and waiting for you.

Most hunters go back to the same spots every year and this is good, but try other areas, too. We have found our biggest mushroom hauls in places where none were found before.

For years it was claimed that mushroom spores fly through the air and land in unexpected spots, then produce when ground conditions are correct. Where the spores fall, cross pollinate and germinate is basically where morels will grow – after a five-year cycle of nutrient-gathering and storage.

Spores that may create new morels come from the mushroom’s head. The ridged pattern of a mesh bag helps release the spores. Some stay in the mesh and release later. We use the same bag over and over, season after season without washing.

Cutting or pinching morels off at the bottom leaves the roots, which often helps produce new mushrooms when conditions are correct.

Truth is, a lot of morel lore is legend, possibly true, some not, making this intriguing mushroom a mystery. Everyone disagrees on when and where to find morels, but this is what we have discovered after hunting morels 67 years.

The ground temperature should be at least 45-55 degrees four inches under the soil’s surface, generally achieved after three consecutive 60-degree days and nights, although some claim to hunt after a string of upper 50-degree days when the ground is moist, not soaked. When you can easily push your walking stick a few inches in the ground, conditions may be right. Many begin looking when mayflowers and lilac bushes are blooming.

Most veteran hunters base their search on trees. For example, dying elms are a top pick for experienced morel hunters. White ash and tulip trees are also sought. A tree recently struck by lightning is another area to search, I have no idea why, but it is often a productive spot. Logging areas are occasionally productive.

Areas with good leaf matting, typically under trees that drop their leaves and bark earlier in the fall and have longer to decay, consistently produce. Light-colored barked trees like birch, sycamore and cottonwoods are good examples, while dying elm trees may only produce morels for a year or two. Apple orchards are another productive area, especially when there is a lot of rotting fruit on the ground.

We have done well in rocky areas or in places where old concrete blocks have been dropped. I asked a biologist why they’re found around rocks and he claimed because the soil warms quicker as the rocks heat in direct sunlight. Freshly burned areas, for some reason, seem to produce morels, especially when a lot of elms were burned.

The southern side of a hill that receives more sun is a good place to start looking, especially when the soil is moist. Northern spots are best when air temperatures heat up at the end of morel season, about the first of May in Kansas and Missouri. Dry springs seldom produce exceptional morel numbers. You might still find morels in good numbers, but they may not grow as large.

COOKING MORELS: Soaking in salt water is good for fish, but not morel mushrooms. This does not kill or remove the bugs and the mushroom’s texture will become slimy and salty. Instead, soak morels in cold water.

Try cutting your morels in little pieces to mix in omelets. Most mushroom hunters cut each morel in half, dip them in eggs and fry in cornmeal, flour or crushed crackers. Either way, fry until golden brown and don’t invite company that night. Few entrées taste better.

TICK DANGER: Ticks are a fact of life in the woods and dangerous because of Lyme disease. Wear light-colored clothing to make ticks visible. Many fragrances that smell wonderful to humans are highly repellent to ticks. Lavender, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass, cedar, rose geranium and citrus have all been shown to keep ticks away. So, buy soaps and shampoos that are naturally fragranced with these ingredients.

Ticks may be carried into the house on clothing. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on clothing. If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold and medium temperature water will not kill ticks.

Finally, conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. And don’t forget to check the kids.

– Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.