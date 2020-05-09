Centralia senior Jake Freidel was taking a nap when a fear of his became reality.

After spring athletics sat in limbo for about a month as most Missouri school districts initially closed in mid-March, MSHSAA announced April 9 that all activities were canceled for the remainder of the school year.

The decision came just hours after Gov. Mike Parson said schools would remain closed through the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Freidel awoke from his slumber to see notifications on his phone as coaches and teammates began to react. Freidel, a Kansas track and field signee, got in his car, drove to Centralia High School and spent some time alone in the parking lot.

Then he ventured out onto the Panthers’ track and walked by himself for hours.

There was a lot to unpack in his mind.

Jake returned home later that evening, rushed into his parents’ arms and began thanking his dad, Brad, who has coached Jake since the third grade. Brad was the reason Jake and his sister Bayli got interested in pole vaulting. He was always there to push his children athletically while supporting them on the sidelines.

But all Jake could think about while he held his father close was this spring. It was their last season to be together as coach and athlete before Jake moves to Lawrence, Kansas.

Their last season together got ripped away by COVID-19.

“That was supremely disappointing,” Brad said, reflecting on the raw emotion of that day. “Jake and I have always bonded, of course, he’s my boy and I’ve coached him all the way through. … I thought he has such a great chance at going out with a championship (this year) and really pushing past his limits.”

Passing the torch

Brad always loved pole vaulting and that passion was passed down to his two younger children, Bayli and Jake.

Jake remembers he and his sister running into the living room with broomsticks and attempting to pole vault onto the couch. It seemed like they were destined to compete in that event. Bayli began formally training in fifth grade. Jake began in third grade.

The early days were jovial as they connected with their father over the love of the event, but it was clear that Bayli would be a gifted leaper.

“It was more of a way to bond,” Jake said. “Bayli and I never were really competitive about it. But she did push me when I was younger to be better. I always looked up to her and I still look up to her now. She was an amazing athlete and one of my biggest motivations.”

Bayli was a freshman and Chase, Jake and Bayli’s older sister, was a senior at Tolton when the sisters helped the Trailblazer girls win a Class 2 team track and field state championship in 2015. Bayli won the pole vault state title that year, and Chase finished eighth in the 400-meter dash, sixth in the 4x100-meter relay, fourth in the 4x200-meter relay and second in the 4x400-meter relay.

The Tolton girls repeated as state team champions the next year, with Bayli again winning the pole vault. She then claimed her third straight pole vault state title in 2017.

Jake, meanwhile, was also figuring out he was talented in the event.

“I think in seventh grade, he felt like he could be competitive,” Brad said of his son. “He set a number of records (that year). At that time he was also watching his sister’s success in high school and he wanted that.”

Jake was a freshman when Bayli finished her three-peat in the pole vault. He finished fifth in the Class 3 Sectional 2 meet and didn’t qualify for state. That moment, coupled with his sister’s success, pushed him more than anything else in his career.

“Even though I’ve been around pole vaulting since the third grade, I never really started taking it too seriously until my freshman year of high school,” Jake said. “After I got fifth place at sectionals by a miss and didn’t go on to state, that kind of fueled me to push myself. I knew that with my dad coaching me, I could take it to the next level as long as I put in the work.”

That summer, Jake fell in love with the preparation for his event and sensed there was no way he wouldn’t qualify for state his sophomore season.

“The biggest difference was realizing that there needed to be more work done,” Jake said. “There are no days off. Freshman year, I wasn’t as serious as I needed to be. I didn’t work as hard as I needed to. So I put my head to the grindstone and worked my hardest.”

A back injury and subsequent surgery robbed Bayli of a chance at a fourth state championship in 2018. Jake, however, flourished that year. He finished 12th in the National Pole Vault Summit that January, won the Class 3 Sectional 2 meet and finished second at state.

Jake knew that summer that his dreams of becoming a collegiate pole vaulter were within reach. He transferred to Centralia that fall, and a few months later, at a Kansas track and field camp, Jake found where he wanted to compete at the next level.

Tom Hay, the Jayhawks’ vertical jumps coach, stuck out to Jake, and the rest of the staff and team made a strong first impression.

Jake attended another Kansas camp that summer after finishing third in Class 3 in the pole vault. It was another positive experience.

He knew he wanted to be a Jayhawk.

Bigger picture

Jake’s senior year couldn’t have started any better.

He referred to it as some of the best months of his young life. The Panthers had an undefeated regular season in football and finished 10-1 for the program’s first double-digit winning season since 2015-16.

Hay continued to stay in touch with Jake and in December invited him to Lawrence for an official visit. Jake returned home with an offer from the only school he really pursued for track and field.

When Jake signed with Kansas on Feb. 5, it was a celebration of the long way he had come from being a pole vaulter who was just starting to figure things out as a freshman.

Jake tries to hold onto that feeling while sitting at home in early May. He knows how precious the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level is. Bayli was committed to the University of South Dakota, but after back surgery, she decided during her senior year of high school to step away from pole vaulting.

Bayli’s decision makes Jake appreciate his future at Kansas even more and motivates him to achieve goals not only for himself but for her.

None of that makes missing his senior track and field season any easier, though.

Jake had a feeling this would be his year to claim a state title and join his sisters in sharing that accomplishment. He will add that to a growing list of motivators for his time with the Jayhawks.

Jake understands his collegiate career is bigger than just him and he welcomes that.

“Not being able to win a state championship hurt a lot,” Jake said. “My sister, who’s my role model, was a three-time state champion. It’s rough not being able to follow in her footsteps. It was definitely harder realizing it was the last year that I had a chance to be fully coached by my dad, and that’s what hit me the hardest, because he’s been one of my best friends these past few years.

“He’s always been there for me. I want to succeed for myself but also for him.”

This story is the 12th in a series called Senior Salute, in which the Columbia Daily Tribune is shining a spotlight on local high school seniors whose final spring sports season has been canceled by the coronavirus shutdown.