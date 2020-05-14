Osage senior Sarah Porter likes to run.

In the fall, it has led her to state competition on the cross country course and the opportunity to compete at the state track and field meet in 2019. Porter’s efforts have also allowed her the privilege of receiving the cross country team’s Coach’s Award and the title of Girls’ Most Valuable Player (MVP).

And running was not the only thing Porter put some serious effort into.

As a freshman, Porter was awarded the honor of Most Outstanding Freshman in band and has been recognized as the best Spanish-speaking student for three years running. The senior has been named Academic All-State twice in cross country and was also named Academic All-State in track and field.

Already leading by example, Porter has served as the President of Spanish Club and President of Key Club, an international service organization for those in need that is affiliated with the Kiwanis. Members of Key Club are expected to participate and document 20 hours of service for the year and work on a service project each month of the school year.

Porter has also stayed busy as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Future Teachers of America (FCA), National Honor Society (NHS), National Art Honor Society and as a pit member in the fall musical.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a halt in the final months of her high school experience, but it is an experience full of memories Porter will be glad to take with her as she runs towards her future.

“It was all of the little things that added up to something awesome,” the senior said, looking back.

Q: Was there anything you were looking forward to, especially this spring, as you started to get ready for your final high school season?

A: There was definitely a lot that I was looking forward to this spring. I absolutely love track and honestly, I was ready for track before cross country even began! I was especially excited because we were going to have a young, new 4x800 relay team with some really fun girls. I was excited to compete one last time with some of my friends from other schools that I had not seen since cross country season.

Q: Is there anything you love about track and field or anything this pandemic made you realize and what were your thoughts when you found out the season would be significantly delayed and eventually cancelled?

A: The entire pandemic situation seemed like a bad horror movie, expect it was real. But, it made me realize that I was really blessed to have my family happy and healthy, even if everything else in life wasn’t working out like planned. I think it is hard to see right now, but God has a plan.

Q: What has the quarantine been like and were there any steps you took to stay sharp incase there was an opportunity to compete in the future? What was it like to represent Osage, now looking back?

A: I have been asked about what quarantine is like many times lately, and I still definitely feel like I am Rapunzel locked in a tower! It has been really tough in a lot of different aspects because I am personally, a very social person, so not being able to talk to my friends and run with my teammates every day has been challenging. But, I know I am very lucky to still be able to run every day and enjoy the beautiful weather. It would be amazing to be able to go out and race again but since that isn’t in the cards, I am just grateful to be able to finish the school year and move on to the next chapter.

Q: Anything you would like your teammates and coaches to know?

A: I want to give a shoutout to all of my coaches, but especially Coach (Miriam) Hill for being the most amazing coach anybody could ask for. She has definitely left an impact on my life these past six years! Also, I want to thank Coach (Michael) Klaus for always making warmups a blast!

To Kelsey Wallis: I love you girl! I wish I could’ve gotten to run with you one more time, but we are moving up in the world!

To all of my 4x800 girls, Sara Wolf, Bailey Johnson and Madi Kessler: I love you guys an keep your heads up! You have a bright future ahead of you!

To Sara Wolf: You have always pushed me on the course and on the track, but you have especially always been there as a friend to me. You are amazing in so many ways and you are going to kill it next year!