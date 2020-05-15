



Rosanna McKeown will run cross country and track at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, after signing a letter-of-intent Thursday with the school.

She is the daughter of Simon and Julie McKeown. Her siblings are Jonah, Christian, Rory, Sophie, Dominic and Brendan.

McKeown plans to study biology or psychology on a premedicine route, with possible minors in philosophy and Spanish.

She is the team captain for Mexico High School cross country. She was an all-conference honoree in 2017, 2018 and 2019, all-district in 2018 and 2019. She qualified for state cross country her junior and senior years.

Other activities McKeown participates in are MHS women’s soccer, Spanish club, National Honor Society, jazz band, Mexico Dixie Gray Band, Missouri Youth and Government, Janet’s Dance Studio, St. Brendan Catholic Church, HEAL Youth Policy Forum and YMCA youth soccer coach and referee.