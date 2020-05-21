The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to allow athletes in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball to resume voluntary on-campus workouts, beginning June 1.

The move lifts a prohibition that has been in place since March, when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a variety of actions shuttering college sports, including the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments.

The status of voluntary on-campus activities in other sports will be determined through email votes.

Some schools had been targeting a June 1 resumption date for on-campus activities, even before Wednesday’s vote, and other schools even had been making preparations in anticipation of this.

While the NCAA’s prohibition of on-campus team activities had been in place, most conferences had adopted similar, or even more restrictive, rules concerning what athletes were allowed to do. Many of those rules were set to be re-visited no later than May 31 or June 1.

Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors, for example, are scheduled to vote Friday about whether member schools may reopen facilities to athletes for voluntary workouts starting June 1 or later next month.

All of this will continue to be guided by government restrictions that have varied not only from state to state, but even within states.

This means that some Division I programs may be able to get started with team activities while others will not. And if developments on so far are any indication, schools will be taking a wide array of different approaches.

In other actions announced by the association, the Council voted to temporarily waive several rules related to membership and scheduling requirements because of the pandemic.

►The minimum football-game-attendance requirement for Football Bowl Subdivision schools will be set aside for two years. Normally, once every two years on a rolling basis, FBS schools must average at least 15,000 in "actual or paid" attendance for all home football games. This will help schools that may have to play games without fans or with limited attendance or where attendance might be affected by the pandemic.

►FBS schools will not be required to play 60% of their games against FBS schools or play five home games against FBS teams this season. This will assist if schools need to play shortened seasons or if they need to re-arrange their schedules.

►In a variety of sports, including the fall sports of soccer, volleyball and field hockey, Division I schools will not be required to play the usual percentages of their schedules against other Division I schools. This will enable schools to limit travel and those costs by playing more games in their local regions.

►Minimums related to the number of scholarships and/or the amount of scholarship money that FBS schools must award were waived for a period of three years. This will help athletic programs facing financial problems, but gender-equity requirements and NCAA rules that can limit schools' ability to cancel or not renew scholarships will remain in effect.