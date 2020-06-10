For the first time, the Southeastern Conference will hold its annual football media days virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to take place July 13-16 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz was scheduled to speak alongside select Tiger student-athletes July 13. Coaches and athletes also previously scheduled to speak on that day were from defending national champion LSU as well as Florida.

The dates and times for the virtual media days have not been announced at this time, per the league announcement.

"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."

SEC Media Days in 2021 is tentatively scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

This year’s virtual event will feature Sankey's annual "State of the SEC" address, as well as media sessions with the conference's 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school.

The league is planning with the SEC Network to provide wall-to-wall coverage of the virtual event.

Last July, former MU head football coach Barry Odom along with former players Kelly Bryant, Cale Garrett and DeMarkus Acy represented the Tigers at the event in Birmingham, Alabama.

Division I baseball gets relief

The NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief has given Division I baseball programs help to navigate through COVID-19.

One-season changes for the 2020-21 academic year include the 35-player roster cap being lifted with no limitations. The 25% scholarship minimum has also been eliminated for a year.

Under previous NCAA rules, a D-I baseball team's 11.7 scholarships could be divided between a maximum of 27 players on a 35-player roster.

All players on scholarship had to receive a minimum of a 25% scholarship, leaving room for eight walk-ons.

Under the guidelines for 2020-21, the maximum number of players who can be on scholarship has increased from 27 to 32.

Four of Missouri’s five baseball seniors from last season decided to return to Columbia for an extra year of eligibility: Art Joven, Spencer Juergens, Lukas Veinbergs and Peter Zimmermann.

Austin James is the Tigers’ lone 2020 senior who will not return, as he will attend a Division II school to finish out his college career.

Tigers’ Roundtree earns scholarship

Former Missouri women's basketball standout Jordan Roundtree was selected as one of eight recipients of the John McLendon Minority Postgraduate Scholarship, as announced by the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation on Wednesday morning.

The McLendon Minority Postgraduate Scholarship winners each receive a $10,000 grant to be used toward postgraduate studies in athletics administration.

Minorities, as defined by federal guidelines, who intend to pursue a postgraduate degree in athletics administration are eligible for the scholarships.

Roundtree graduated with her bachelor's degree in sport management in just three years while holding a 3.877 GPA. She made the dean's list all six semesters of undergraduate studies.

Roundtree is currently pursuing her master's degree in business administration from Missouri.

On the court, Roundtree played in 124 games in four seasons with the Tigers and made 54 starts over her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 6.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during her senior season while shooting 84.3% from the free-throw line.

"The McLendon Scholar family extends far and wide across the country since the foundation was established in 1999, and we are proud to recognize these eight new members with this distinction," said Lee Reed, McLendon Foundation president and athletic director at Georgetown.

"Each of the deserving recipients will utilize their education to become outstanding collegiate athletics administrators while serving as positive role models for future generations of minorities aspiring to work in our industry."

