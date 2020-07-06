Missouri’s baseball and softball teams will be eligible for the postseason in 2021.

The official Mizzou athletics Twitter account posted Monday morning that the school received word late last week the programs’ postseason bans had been served.

There was concern within the athletic department that the bans would be deemed incomplete after spring seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, opening the question of whether the bans would still need to be served next year.

That’s not the case, however.

The trio of postseason bans handed down by the NCAA as part of sanctions tied to an academic fraud case involving a former tutor have now all been completed.

"Best news we’ve had in a while!" Missouri head softball coach Larissa Anderson tweeted on Monday. "So happy for our players and fans that we now have an opportunity to go after our dreams."

The MU football team didn’t participate in a bowl game after the 2019 season despite having the six victories normally required to be eligible.

Tigers baseball was 11-5 before its 2020 season was canceled, while MU softball was nationally ranked with a 19-7 record.

