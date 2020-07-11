William Henderson’s life completely changed in March 2019.

It was months before his senior year at Battle and he wasn’t sure if he would continue playing football. He had ideas of leaving sports behind in his last year of high school.

One person keeping him in the game was his older stepbrother, Kaleo Dade. Dade had recently finished his senior season at Bowling Green, where he was a star running back for the Bobcats. Dade’s future was rooted in football, as he was signed to play at Quincy University.

But everything changed March 22, 2019, when Dade tragically passed away in a car accident near Frankford.

Henderson remembers staying in his room that day as he heard several people shuffle in and out of his home. He was unaware of what had happened to Dade; he had just called him hours before to catch up.

Although Henderson was on the fence about playing football, he and Dade talked about working out all summer. Dade was never able to come see his Henderson play under the Friday night lights but loved the idea of finally being able to come watch the Spartans in the fall.

The commotion downstairs began to draw Henderson’s attention. Then came the sound of tears. Tylisha Dade, Henderson’s mother, was trying to hold herself together after learning the news.

Hours before, she received a string of calls from Kaleo’s father, Marlin Dade, followed by a text that something was wrong with Kaleo.

What followed was a sequence of events that Tylisha wouldn’t wish on any other parent. There was no time to grieve in the immediate aftermath of her stepson’s death.

At that moment she had to remain strong.

Tylisha couldn’t break down before telling Henderson. She had to tell her son what happened.

But how?

"They’re not blood brothers, but you couldn’t tell them that," Tylisha said. "They have loved each other unconditionally since day one and supported each other."

It was a conversation that left Henderson in disbelief and looking for answers. They were extremely close, and now he was left to hold onto the memories of their childhood.

"I grew up with Kaleo. Everything that he did I wanted to do better, and everything I did he wanted to do better," Henderson said. "We were always in competition with each other."

Football was one avenue that always brought out the brothers’ competitive side.

As Henderson began to grieve the loss of Kaleo, football gave Henderson a chance to honor him.

"I didn’t know if I was going to play football my senior year," Henderson said. "It was up in the air. I was thinking about going to school and doing the other things I wanted to do. But (Kaleo’s death) gave me a reason to play … because that’s what he loved to do."

Henderson asked the Spartans’ coaching staff to change his number to No. 2 — Kaleo’s number at Bowling Green.

Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison was immediately onboard with the idea. From Ellison’s perspective, the Spartans would do anything in their power to stand with Henderson during that time, whether it was emotionally off the field or physically on the field.

Battle’s 2019 season took on an entirely new meaning once workouts began that summer.

"It was way bigger than me at that point," William said. "I just wanted to make him proud."

Wearing No. 2 was more than a gesture to remind Henderson of Kaleo. The football field was one place Henderson could still feel Kaleo’s presence. Henderson dedicated his senior year to honoring Kaleo on and off the field and was named a team captain heading into the season.

"It meant the world to me to know I still had a piece of my brother every time I stepped out (on the field) on Fridays," said Henderson, the recipient of the Tribbys HEART Award last month. "It’s bigger than a number. It really gave me a sense that he’s still with me."

That took on an even greater meaning heading into the Spartans’ senior night against Hannibal. Henderson wasn’t dressed in the Battle yellow and navy before the senior ceremonies. Instead, he had on Kaleo’s black and scarlett Bobcats jersey as a final way to remember Kaleo at Battle.

Tylisha couldn’t hide her emotions from seeing her son honor Kaleo that night. Kaleo’s death is something her family will continue to grieve and work through the rest of their lives. But, in that moment, all she could feel was the pride Henderson had in his brother.

It was a symbol of the bond that will always continue.

"It was a moment of solidarity that we are a family through and through and we will always be there for each other," Tylisha said about that night.

The Spartans ultimately defeated the Pirates and finished the season 7-4 after a loss to Fort Zumwalt North in the Class 5 District 4 championship. Henderson graduated from Battle and will attend Missouri in the fall.

While Henderson will hold onto those Friday nights, his dedication to Kaleo doesn’t end on the football field.

Henderson plans to honor Kaleo by staying focused and continuing to work to help improve Columbia as a community.

Henderson’s determination to reach his goals serves as a reflection of his love for Kaleo.

He will always have a connection to No. 2.