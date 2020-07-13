





Youth Soccer

Moberly varsity boys soccer coach Ben Hays will offer a soccer game July 20-23 for boys and girls entering grades 6-8 this fall.

The session is held from 8-9:30 a.m. on the high school grass soccer field.

Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt.

Moberly Softball

Moberly High School varsity softball coach Ryan Taylor reported Monday that he has been offering workouts for students entering grades9-12 at different times, with as many as 22 females participating.

A Lady Spartans intrasquad scrimmage was set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at General Omar Bradley Field on campus.

Taylor said he plans to offer four more intrasquad scrimmages before Aug. 1.

He also reported that Taylor Kroner will become the new middle school softball coach this fall and Kroner has held softball workouts for students entering grades 7-8 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

As of July 13 Moberly school district administrators have prohibited any sports program to compete in games or events as a team against other schools due to COVID-19 outbreak.

YMCA Golf

The 10th annual Randolph Area YMCA Golf Tournament is being held Aug. 22 at Moberly's Heritage Hills Golf Course. The event serves as a fundraiser for the local YMCA's activities and youth scholarships.

The four person team scramble has an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team and fee includes a lunch. Mulligans are available for $5 each with a limit of eight per team. Prizes are available.

Registration deadline is Aug. 7.

Persons can register or learn more information by contacting Jamie Shirk at the YMCA at 263-3600 or by email at; jshirk@randolphareayymca.com