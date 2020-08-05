The ECHL has announced that it is delaying the start of its season until December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 season is now scheduled to begin on Dec. 4, but a full 72-game schedule is planned at this time.

The season had been scheduled to begin on Oct. 16, with the Kansas City Mavericks scheduled to begin at home on Oct. 17 against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, approved the revised start date, the league said.

"We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a press release. "The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans’ continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey."

The ECHL said it will announce a revised schedule at a later date. President and general manager Brent Thiessen said the Mavericks plan to return once the season gets underway.

"The past few months have been spent working diligently with our league, building, county health officials, city government, affiliates, players union and staff to determine the best course of action for our upcoming season," Thiessen said in a prepared statement. "I want to thank our fans and partners for your incredible patience and resilience over the past few months. We are so excited to play in front of you once again and cannot wait to welcome you back to the arena.

"... It is our intention to return to play this season. We will need your help to accomplish this goal."