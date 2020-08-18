Missouri head football coach Eli Drinwkitz’s big Tuesday announcement: Don’t expect a declaration anytime soon about who will start at quarterback.

Drinkwitz notified local media during a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon of his decision to not officially name a starting quarterback before the Tigers’ scheduled season opener Sept. 26 against Alabama at Faurot Field.

Four Tigers are expected to compete for the starting signal-caller spot. The choices include TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, who sat out last season due to NCAA guidelines, and Taylor Powell, the backup quarterback a season ago who saw action in six games last year.

Connor Bazelak, who started the last game of 2019 against Arkansas before tearing his ACL, is in the mix and was a full participant in the two fall practices thus far. Brady Cook, a true freshman from Chaminade, also will compete for the starting job.

"We ain’t telling nobody," Drinkwitz said of his quarterback decision. "Everybody’s going to have to guess and it’s going to be used as an advantage for us."

Drinkwitz said this is the first time as either an offensive coordinator or head coach that the team he coaches won’t announce its starting quarterback before its first game.

That includes 2013 at Arkansas State, 2015 at Boise State as well as 2016 and 2017 at North Carolina State.

So why the change for 2020 at Missouri?

"The person who is going to play us first has no idea if they’re going to scout Washington tape, UAB tape, TCU tape, App State tape, NC State tape," Drinkwitz said. "They don’t know which quarterback to prepare for, whether they’re going to watch high school tape from a kid. They don’t know if they’re going to watch the Arkansas game from last year, the Georgia game from last year, TCU games from two years ago.

"I’m just creating a workload for somebody, so poor (graduate assistants and quality control coaches)."

Drinkwitz rattled off the names of five different schools that represent previous stops for him or members of his program.

Tigers wide receivers and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan was previously the offensive coordinator at Washington, and MU running backs coach Curtis Luper coached Robinson as the co-offensive coordinator at TCU.

Casey Woods, the Missouri tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, was an offensive assistant at UAB since the Blazers’ relaunch in 2017.

The 37-year-old Drinkwitz and three assistant coaches made the switch from Appalachian State to MU this offseason.

Missouri’s first-year head coach then alluded to different parts of the Tigers’ 2019 season and other games. Bazelak and Powell combined to take every MU snap at quarterback against Georgia and Arkansas in 2019.

Cook has yet to suit up in a college game, and Robinson last officially played as a Horned Frog in 2018.

"I think they’ve all done a very good job," Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister said of the quarterbacks last week. "I think all of them have prepared themselves to make a run at it."

What also makes 2020 different from previous years for Drinkwitz is having only five official practices under his belt this late into the year — three in March and two thus far in August — due the coronavirus pandemic.

"It doesn’t make me nervous, but normally in these situations, we’ve also had a spring to see them," Drinkwitz said Monday after the first fall practice. "Today, them throwing 7-on-7, is the first time I’ve seen them throw 7-on-7 since the third day of spring practice in March. That makes it a little more intriguing or a little bit more difficult."

There isn’t a timetable for when a quarterback decision will be finalized, regardless of public knowledge of the choice.

"Maybe it’s tomorrow, maybe it’s six weeks from now. I don’t really know," Drinkwitz said. "We’re not in any rush. Those things usually reveal themselves pretty easily, so we’ll figure it out."

eblum@columbiatribune.com