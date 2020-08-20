Chris Bowie @BDNBowie

Thursday

Aug 20, 2020 at 2:28 PM


Saturday, Aug. 29


At Rolling Hills Park


10 a.m.-Boonville vs. Wright City


11:30 a.m.-Wright City vs. Kirksville


1 p.m.-Kirksville vs. Boonville


At Boonville High School


10 a.m.-Father Tolton vs. Smith-Cotton


11:30 a.m.-Smith-Cotton vs. Eugene


1 p.m.-Eugene vs. Father Tolton


At Fayette


10 a.m.-Fayette vs. New Franklin


11:30 a.m.-New Franklin vs. Moberly


1 p.m.-Moberly vs. Fayette


Bunceton/Prairie Home Volleyball Roster


Madelynn Myers, Sr.


Maddie Brandes, Sr.


Kaelyn Crews, Sr.


Alyssa Welch, Sr.


Alexia Hein, Jr.


Bella Vaca, Jr.


Madison Brown, So.


Kylee Myers, So.


Hailey Milne, So.


Kelcey Mullett, Fr.


Pilot Grove Baseball


Roster


Bailey Quint, Sr.


Luke Kollmeyer, Sr.


Hayden Krumm, Sr.


Dylan Schupp, Sr.


Dalton Reuter, Sr.


Dade Christy, Jr.


Isaiah Quick, Jr.


Bo Vinson, Jr.


Gage Young, So.


Tate Rentel, So.


Hank Zeller, So.


Hayden Sleeper, Fr.


Justin Lawrence, Fr.


Levi Jeffries, Fr.


Waylan Christy, Fr.


Alec Schupp, Fr.


Jefferson Day, Fr.


Pilot Grove Softball


Roster


Kaitlyn Maggard


Grace Phillips


Danae Lammers


Marci Lammers


Olivia Felten


Grace Peterson


Ava Hoff


Maddie Watring


Elaina Wirths


Prairie Home/


Bunceton Baseball


Roster


Jason Burnett


Blane Petsel


Dillon Alpers


Hunter Shuffield


Talon Benne


Payton Pitts


Ryan Small


Kaden Pearcy


Tripp Kendrick


Layne Brandes


Landon Case


Garrison Parkhurst


Grant Milne


Sports


Calendar


Friday, August 28


Pleasant Hill football at Boonville, 7 p.m.


St. Elizabeth baseball at Prairie Home, 5 p.m.


Saturday, Aug. 29


Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic, Boonville, TBA.


Tri-County JV Volleyball Tournament, California, TBA.


Monday, Aug. 31


La Monte volleyball at Bunceton, 6 p.m.


Boonville JV football at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.


Tuesday, Sept. 1


Prairie Home baseball at Higbee, 5 p.m.


Otterville volleyball at Bunceton, 6 p.m.


St. Elizabeth baseball at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.


St. Elizabeth softball at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.


Boonville, Prairie Home cross-country at Salisbury, TBA.


Southern Boone volleyball at Boonville, 5 p.m.


Boonville softball at Hickman, 5:30 p.m.


Southern Boone golf at Boonville, 4 p.m.


Boonville boys soccer at Clinton, 5 p.m.


Boonville girls tennis at Mexico, 4 p.m.