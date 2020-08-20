





Salisbury's appetite to at the very least reach the .500 mark and snap a 5-year losing skid has grown exponentially among the upper classmen on the 2020 Panthers football team.

"We have not experienced many wins in football in several years now. Coming into this season we're all pretty hungry for the chance to prove we can win some games and be more competitive on the field," Salisbury senior co-captain Jackson King said. "We're wanting to change things around letting people know that Salisbury football will not be a team that can be pushed around and beaten by a bunch of points. We're wanting to be a football team that shows a lot of fight and win more games this year. I really hope we get the opportunity to play and have the chance to prove ourselves."

Mitchell Green enters his seventh year as head coach (17-44 record) and the program is coming off consecutive 2-8 campaigns.

"We got off to a slow start but we were in some ball games and had a chance to win a couple more but things just did not go our way," Panthers coach Green said. "We battled through a rough season with several injuries which made things even more tough having to move guys around and play some younger players. But that should only help prepare us for this upcoming season."

Salisbury returns nine starters on both sides of the football as they continue to work from the spread offense and a 4-3 defensive scheme.

"We have most of our offensive starters back which should help get things rolling quicker this year. We should be very explosive and be able to move the football down the field and put up some points," Green said.

Putting up points, and keeping their opponent out of the end zone has been troublesome for the Panthers. The average scoring outcome last fall was 13-31.

"Our line play will need to become more physical on both sides. We lost Andrew Furlong and Jackson Royston (graduation) but there are three of us starters coming back. I feel pretty good about our line," Salisbury senior co-captain Kyle Linneman said. "Our younger guys continue to work hard and they stepped up for us last year to fill in and they stepped-up during times when one of us older ones became injured. Their experience and willingness to work hard should benefit us going into the season."

From his tackle position, Linneman (5'10, 220) is accompanied at the line of scrimmage by senior guard Austin Sturm (6'0, 210) and junior center Blake Kruessel (5'8, 180) as returnees.

While they await to learn who the other projected starting linemen will be, the veteran trio will look to become a major cause for Salisbury to frequently move the chains.

Junior Grant Biere is back in the saddle at quarterback (1,542 yds passing, 363 yds rushing). As wide receiver, King accounted for 909 of those passing yards with his 56 receptions while junior receiver Gabe Haines had 127 receiving yards. Junior running back Preston Stewart is looking for a more healthier season as a running back (174 rushing yards, 375 passing yards), and sophomore Daniel White returns as a ball carrier.

"The line is working to get better. We also have all of our skill guys returning and we have some younger players who I believe will really help us. I think our passing game will be our strength offensively," Biere said. "We have guys like Jackson King, Preston Stewart (RB), freshmen Cooper Francis (WR) and Eli Jackson (RB), and some others."

Stewart returns as the team's leading tackler. The defensive back notched 77 total tackles, including 16 for loss yardage, and he picked off two passes, forced four fumbles and recored two. Haines, another defensive back, had 65 tackles a year ago and Biere had 59 as a linebacker.

"We also return most of our starters on defense but we have a big hold to fill at a line backers' position," Green said. "We have quickness at most positions which will help in stopping the pass. We should have enough size and strength up-front to slow down running games. I am excited to see how we come together and shut teams down."

Assisting Green once again on the sidelines are Jamie Vetter, Tim Armentrout, Tony Wales, Dane Brooks and Alex McFadden.

The Panthers are scheduled to open the fall season Aug. 28 at Westran in Huntsville.

A year ago the Hornets knocked off Salisbury winning 40-15. Not since 2015 has Salisbury hoisted their helmets high in celebrating a win against their LCC rival.

"We want to see Westran go down We're tired of losing to them," King said. "We want to open the season with a big win, and this would certainly set the tone for the rest of the season."

With conference foe Schuyler County of Queen City dropping to play 8-man football this fall, Salisbury replaced this annual encounter with Missouri Military Academy from Mexico with the Colonels marching into town Oct. 23. The other non-league opponent on its schedule is the Sept. 18 travel date to Carrollton.