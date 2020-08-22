AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lawson

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit High School

7 p.m. — Grandview at Truman

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City East

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Winnetonka at North Kansas City High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOFTBALL

Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational

At Grain Valley High School

3 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

4:45 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Centralia

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Centralia

At William Chrisman High School

1:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Harrisonville

3:15 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Harrisonville

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. William Chrisman

At Oak Park High School

1:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park

3:15 p.m. — Truman vs. Odessa

5 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Odessa

At Webb Park, Oak Grove High School

3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lee’s Summit

4:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Raytown

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar Scramble, Country Creek Golf Club-Hoots Hollow course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Richmond at Essendon, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Stage Four Heavy Hitters, 6 a.m., Discovery (40)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series: Lake St. Claire, 7 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: LPGA Women’s British Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: LPGA Women’s British Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 11:45 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust Charity Challenge, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, noon, TNT (51)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust Charity Challenge, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• WNBA: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA playoffs: Indiana vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Drydene 311, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Miami at Washington, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 3 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• WNBA: Indiana vs. Chicago, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 5 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN (13), FSKC-Plus (925)

• WNBA: New York vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: UNAM at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Boxing: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FS1 (43), FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (bantamweights), 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Houston at San Diego, 8 p.m., MLB (272)

• Rodeo: PBR TicketSmarter Invitational, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Boxing: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: St. Kilda at Brisbane, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Lotte at Samsung, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN (13)

Saturday’s Radio

• Motorsports: NASCAR Drydene 311, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Motorsports: MotoGP World Championship: Austria, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA Women’s British Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: VIR, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: LPGA Women’s British Open, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series: Lake St. Claire, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust Charity Challenge, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs FC Edmonton, 11:45 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Indianapolis 500, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA playoffs: Boston vs. Philadelphia, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200 (Race 2), noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets, noon, TBS (50)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust Charity Challenge, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League final: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 1:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Houston at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Drydene 311 (Race 2), 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA playoffs: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Calvary FC , 6:45 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL playoffs: Teams TBA (if necessary), 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Denver vs. Utah, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• Major League Soccer: Seattle FC at Portland, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• Motorsports: IndyCar Indianapolis 500, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Golf: Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• NHL playoffs: Teams TBA, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3 p.m., TNT (51), FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Miami at Washington, 5 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA playoffs: Miami vs. Indiana, 5:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: Teams TBA, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Houston, 8 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Colorado at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday’s Radio

• NBA playoffs: Miami vs. Indiana, 5:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)