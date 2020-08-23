This offseason a phone call from agent Drew Rosenhaus to Lee’s Summit North football coach Jamar Mozee led to the addition of a new football coach.

One of Rosenhaus’ clients had interest in coaching at the high school level and Mozee was more than open to the addition of Tyreek Hill.

Yes, the same one that dons No. 10 for the Chiefs and is best known for his catch on the play call "WASP" during the 31-20 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

When Mozee gathered his assistant football coaches in meetings earlier this summer, Hill was seated along with other coaches and taking notes and listening to Mozee speak.

"Tyreek wants to coach when he is done and his agent got in contact with me," Mozee said. "It’s not a PR stunt. This something he wants to do. He wanted to work here and I don’t know why. He wanted to come and learn and I’m glad he showed up."

Hill is one of four new coaches on the staff, joining Shannon Moore, Cole Reeves and DeRon Washington, the younger brother of former Missouri running back Derrick Washington.

Hill built a rapport with not only the other assistant coaches, but with the players quickly, Mozee said. Mozee has a "no autographs, no photographs and no racing" policy with his players in regards to Hill.

The Chiefs’ standout wide receiver isn’t keen on publicizing his coaching gig, but he did do an interview with one local television station. The Examiner was unable to talk to Hill for this story.

Hill is one of two wide receiver coaches for the Broncos. The other is Jermaine Saffold, who played in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent from Missouri State.

Hill joined the team during summer conditioning and will be with the Broncos during practices on Mondays and Tuesdays, before returning for Friday night games.

Logan Muckey, the Broncos’ top receiver last year, learned of Hill’s addition to the staff from his mom, who is a part of the booster club. He didn’t believe her at first, passing it off as a joke.

He quickly learned in workout in June she was telling the truth. Hill was there, donning a maroon Broncos shirt running drills.

"I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is real,’ he is actually here and will be my coach," Muckey said. "I think it will always be mind blowing. He is Tyreek Hill and he is my coach. It is crazy. He was winning a Super Bowl in February and now he is at Lee’s Summit North running summer conditioning."

The players didn’t have much time to sit in awe of Hill, who quickly worked with Saffold at putting the Broncos through drills.

Hill does a good job of relating to the receivers, Muckey said. When there is a play that is similar to what Andy Reid has installed for the Chiefs, Hill will tell the players the name he is used to hearing that play called.

Hill is a hands-on coach and breaks down the drills, showing players how to release coverage from a defensive back and gain separation.

"He tells you what will work and you will listen to him because you see where it got him and he knows what he is talking about," Muckey said. "He takes what he does in games and shows us how to incorporate it into our game plan. He is really good with every player. He is just a really good coach that I will learn a lot from. He is great at bringing his style of game into ours and is good at talking with players. It is great learning from someone like him and having the inside scoop on what he does in the NFL. I looked up to him and he is my favorite NFL player before this. … It is insane. Unreal. I’m extremely blessed he is my position coach."