Justin Conyers’ sideline orders sound different this season.

"Spread out!" the Hallsville head coach says. "Stay 6 feet apart!"

Along with typical play-calls, Conyers instructs his players to comply with social distancing regulations on the sideline in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hallsville throttled Tolton in the season opener for both teams, winning 53-0. Junior quarterback Tyger Cobb posted five touchdowns, three through the air and two with his legs. Tolton’s 19-man roster couldn’t crack Hallsville on either end.

On Friday night, fans didn’t crowd the bleachers to cheer on Hallsville, the stands eerily empty.

"Players were only given one ticket," Jessica Cobbs, a frontline staffer, said.

Staff recorded the name and contact information of every ticket holder to help facilitate contact tracing if someone tests positive. The field had designated entrances for home and away fans.

"Face coverings were worn when they were entering, and then the ones that were within their same family groups," said Kari Yeagy, the Hallsville school district communications director. "When they were together, you’re still walking out with a mask on, which is excellent."

For Conyers and his team, Friday marked the first time they saw a different colored jersey across the line of scrimmage, let alone any jersey. The team wasn’t allowed to scrimmage other schools at all this summer due to the virus.

Conyers knows distance isn’t always possible in a contact sport like football. Since they’ve been able to return to the weight room this summer, the Indians have formed what Conyers calls "stable groups" in order to contain the virus.

"We always talk about trying to keep our group as close as we can," Conyers said. "Obviously I know they're all teenage boys and they're going to want to spend some time with friends on the weekends that are outside of our group, but you have to be really cognizant of that situation and where you're going and what you're doing because we just don't know where this virus is."

On the sideline, players have to distance from each other and wear masks when helmets are off. Once classes start on Tuesday, Conyers hopes athletes can sit together in order to maintain the "stable groups."

"The biggest thing is they're 14- to 18-year-old kids," Conyers said. "Trying to tell them not to stand next to somebody, to make sure they're 6 feet apart, that's the hardest thing to do."

Conyers is proud of how his players complied with social distancing regulations.

"They're able to see that we can still come together as human beings and we still can be compassionate about what's going on in the outside world and that our kids are really striving to make this season happen," Conyers said.

Safety was the only way they beat Tolton on Friday, the only way Cobb could scamper for long touchdown runs, the only way sophomore running back Harrison Fowler could ram through defenders and score, the only way the Hallsville community could have football back.

"I think football is a huge community builder," Conyers said.

Hallsville athletic director Brad Blakemore jumped through hoops to make Friday’s game happen, writing and re-writing the team’s plan to host football amidst a global pandemic. Even allowing a limited number of fans was a challenge.

"As of earlier in the week our plan that we submitted had been rejected because it was over the number that the Boone County Health Department was allowing, and we were going to have no fans," Conyers said. "So on Wednesday, I thought there was going to be nobody here."

Beyond the small group of fans cheering on Hallsville live in-person, fans crowded around screens at home to watch the live stream Hallsville made available.

Next week, they hope to watch Hallsville take on Centralia, whose opener was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a Mexico player. Conyers doesn’t have Week 1 film to prepare for Centralia.

He and his team aren’t worried, though. The Hallsville community has football back. More than a game, it’s another reminder that they can conquer the pandemic.

"Hallsville is willing to go the extra mile," Cobbs said.