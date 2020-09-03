Ugly scores have been rare for Kirksville boys soccer in recent years. Usually, they were on the positive side of big scoring nights.

That wasn’t the case on Thursday, as the Tigers opened the 2020 season with a 9-2 loss to rival Hannibal. The score certainly looks ugly, but it was mainly the last 10 or so minutes that turned grotesque. The Pirates put four goals away during that time frame to bury the Tigers.

"They put us under pressure and we didn’t have any solution for that," said Kirksville soccer coach Shawn Meintz. "So we have to work out a solution for that high pressure. … Then panic hits, the snowball goes and heads hang and we stopped making good decisions."

The Pirates struck first with a pair of goals in the opening half, but the Tigers found a rhythm near the end of it. Kirksville took the field Thursday with many inexperienced players and that showed early. Meintz said he thought they looked jittery.

But those nerves dissolved a bit when freshman Gavin Pike scored the first goal of the season with 7:30 remaining the first half. The Tigers then tied the match quickly after halftime when senior Rabbi Kapeta finished off an assist from Bryce Ensign.

Thursday’s match fell apart six minutes later when Drew Porter put Hannibal back ahead. The dagger was later inserted when Blayde Terrill buried a free-kick from about 45 yards out. That’s when the proverbial snowball headed downhill and carried the Tigers with it. Caleb Young wrapped up a hat trick during the Pirates’ plundering.

Thursday’s loss features the most goals given up by Kirksville since a 10-2 loss in 2015, which also came against Hannibal.

"Seven goals in the second half … we’ll cut that part of the scene and focus on the positives we had," Meintz said.

One of Meintz’s key positives was how well the Tigers finished the first half. When they were able to control possession and get through balls down the field, the Tigers were outrunning the Pirates. But Kirksville couldn’t keep that pace going much longer after halftime.

In another rarity, Meintz was pleased with some of the cramping he saw players have. It’s not an ideal situation, but he knew it was a result of guys working hard and pushing themselves. They just have to push themselves to drink more water during the day, too.

If there’s one immediate fix Kirksville should have made Thursday, it was space utilization. Most of the game was kept between the hash marks, something Meintz wasn’t thrilled with. When the Tigers actually got to the outside and opened the offense up, they moved down the field.

Meintz wasn’t sure if his guys weren’t seeing the space or if it was because Hannibal took those lanes away. Getting to the bottom of that should be a quick fix for the Tigers.

"I’ll have to watch some film to determine if was something they were doing or something we weren’t doing," he said. "Right now, it seemed like something we weren’t doing. We weren’t finding the space."