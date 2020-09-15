Both Westran and Moberly golfers competed Monday at separate locations in a 9-hole event that preceded their participation in the annual Westran Lady Hornets Golf Invitational that is held Sept. 15 at Moberly's Heritage Hills Golf Course.

Westran of Huntsville hosted Glasgow on Monday, and the Lady Hornets all-freshmen unit lost by a close 259-261 team score.

Vallie Schermerhorrn of Westran emerged as the medalist of the day with a low score of 60 while Aleah Patwary finished in a three-way tie for second with a score of 64.

Meanwhile, Alesse Fray shot a 67, and both Faith Oliver and Kendra Downing shot a 70.

Glasgow results weer Cara Hackman and Whitney Hackman each turned in a 64, Allie Matthews scored 65, Darby Reynolds had 66 and Morgan Kaylor finished at 69.

Moberly Golfers

The Lady Spartans defeated Hannibal 247-262 Monday in a four-school event held at Mexico's Arthur Hills Golf Course. Both Fulton and Mexico did not have enough golfers to comprise a team score.

Lily Knipfel of Mexico carded the lowest score of 36.

Top score turned in by the Lady Spartans was a 54 by senior Marin Tadrus. Emma Barron shot a 60, Gia Jackson had 66 and Alaynee Hess finished with a 67.